How to Watch Manchester United vs AC Milan ICC Online

Two of the world’s biggest clubs meet in Los Angeles Wednesday night, as Manchester United and AC Milan clash in an International Champions Cup matchup.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Preview

Manchester United’s start to the preseason has been an uninspiring one, with a 1-1 draw against Club America in Phoenix on Thursday and a 0-0 result against the MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes in Santa Clara three days later.

It’s certainly important to take preseason results with a sizable grain of salt, especially with so many of the team’s stars resting after the World Cup, but United’s lack of attacking creativity is growing frustrating for many supporters.

Only pre-season etc. but #mufc so devoid of creativity. Martial not cutting it up front and has been attack overly reliant on Sanchez. A new forward is essential but that was known in May. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 22, 2018

United are still expected to be one of the main challengers to Manchester City in the Premier League this season, but a few more lackluster preseason performances could really start increasing the levels of concern around the club.

AC Milan, meanwhile, got goals from Davide Calabria and Suso in a 2-0 preseason opening win over a Novara side that was just relegated to Serie C for the upcoming season. After another sixth-place finish in Serie A last season, their fifth-straight campaign outside the Top 5, the Rossoneri are looking to get back near the top of the table in 2018-19.

A positive result is by no means vital for either side, but with both having something to prove, a victory could help build some important momentum as the beginning of the season draws near.

Manchester United’s ICC campaign continues Saturday, July 28, against Liverpool at The Big House in Michigan, while AC Milan plays Tottenham in Minneapolis next Tuesday.