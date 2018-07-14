England vs Belgium Live Stream: How to Watch 3rd-Place Game Online in USA

For the second time this World Cup, England and Belgium will go head-to-head. And for the second time this World Cup, the stakes will be greatly reduced, as this time they’ll play for third place Saturday in Saint Petersburg.

Preview

Belgium and England met about two weeks ago in a game in which they had both already secured spots in the knockout round, and now they’ll play again for third place. It’s not often that two teams play each other in two meaningless games in the same World Cup, but here we are.

OK, so meaningless may be a little harsh, but third place is far from the ultimate goal, especially when you’ve made it as far as the semifinals.

Still, while it’s unclear just how motivated either side will be, there are nevertheless plenty of reasons to watch. The talent level is still really high, no matter who starts. Watching Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne control the midfield is always a joy, no matter the setting. It may be an opportunity to see some of the young players who haven’t played much in Russia, like England’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, or Belgium’s Adnan Januzaj, who scored an absolute beauty in the first matchup.

Then there’s the race for the Golden Boot, as Harry Kane leads the way with six goals, while Romelu Lukaku is within striking distance at four. Unless Antoine Griezmann or Kylian Mbappe pick up a hat trick in the World Cup final, then either Kane or Lukaku will take home the prestigious honor.

So, don’t dismiss this one just because it’s the third-place game. It may be meaningless in many ways, but at the same time, the removal of pressure could produce a wide-open and entertaining affair between two exciting attacking teams.

Will third place be coming home? Or will Belgium record their best-ever finish at the World Cup? Either way, it should be fun.