Who is Brian Ortega Fighting Next?

The unbeaten Brian Ortega (14-0, NC) is ready for his greatest MMA challenge to date, a co-main event date against UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway.

The versatile Holloway defends his title against the hungry challenger Ortega this Saturday at UFC 226, emanating live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The hard work is done for Brian Ortega and the battle with Max Holloway for the featherweight championship is less than a week away #UFC226 #TeamBBS #BrianOrtega #brazilianjiujitsu #Nikon pic.twitter.com/vd3CzpgRiI — Hans Gutknecht (@HansGutknecht) July 1, 2018

Ortega, a black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, is predominantly known as a submission specialist. He averages 1.8 submissions per 15 minutes, which is fourth among active UFC featherweights.

Of Ortega’s 14 career finishes, seven have come by submission (four via triangle, one by RNC, two by guillotine); in his other seven finishes, three were by knockout and four fights went to decision.

Ortega first made his UFC debut on July 26, 2014, and defeated Michael De La Torrie via first-round (1:39) submission. The decision was later overturned and ruled a “no contest” after he tested positive for drostanolone during post-fight screening. It remains the only blemish in his career.

Ortega has exuberated confidence during preparation for the biggest fight of his career against a more-than-worthy opponent. He has already proclaimed that he is “ready to finish” Holloway:

Brian Ortega Says He Will Finish Max Holloway Next Week In Vegas https://t.co/2M60JxEd7t — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 2, 2018

The meteoric rise of Ortega is perfect when laid side by side with Holloway. Both have accomplished such tremendous feats in their young, short careers. Holloway with 12 consecutive wins (nine finishes) – fourth longest winning streak in UFC history – and Ortega becoming the first fighter to stop the great Frankie Edgar. Ortega is 27-years old, while Holloway is just 26.

Watching tape on Brian Ortega ahead of #UFC226, being reminded of why I wrote this article about the balance of greatness and failure, and how Ortega’s story smacks of another clutch competitor in the annals of sports history: https://t.co/Tlmwxrds7g — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) July 2, 2018

In one of the most hyped bouts of the night, most consider this fight to be a somewhat of a toss-up.

Holloway is currently the -147 betting favorite for Saturday, not a distinctively large advantage over Ortega, who is a +127 underdog, according to Oddsshark.com.