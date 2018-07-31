Fantasy Impact: Redskins RB Chris Thompson Still Not Fully Healthy

Redskins running back Chris Thompson has seen his fair share of injuries. Most recently, his 2017 season was ended by a broken fibula. In a recent training camp interview, Thompson told ESPN reporter John Keim that it may be longer than expected for him to make a full recovery.

“To me, this one by far is the worst,” Thompson said during training camp on Tuesday. “I got to a point where I was able to start jogging..the first time I got on a treadmill I was nervous to put any pressure on it..I’m still nervous about it seven months out.”

Thompson avoided the PUP list designation, and apparently is ready to work in full-team drills. But according to Keim, it could be as late as November before we see a fully healthy Thompson back in action.

Thompson’s injury came in the midst of a breakout season for the 2013 fifth-round pick out of Florida State. After scoring eight touchdowns in his first four NFL season, Thompson scored six in 2018 before his injury. Not counting the game he was injured, Thompson caught multiple passes in eight of nine games.

It’s been a tough road for Thompson, who has dealt with injury throughout his career. Before even entering the NFL, Thompson had missed football time with a left ACL tear in 2012 and a vertebral fracture in 2011. In his rookie season, Thompson served as the team’s kick returner but had his season cut short by a torn labrum. That labrum injury persisted, and Thompson missed time with the same injury in 2015 before having surgery in January of 2016.

So yeah, it’s been a rough road for Thompson. And when he says that this is the worst injury of them all, he’s coming from experience.

The problem is that while Thompson recovers, a fresh-faced rookie has been drafted to take his spot. Derrius Guice fell to the Redskins at 59th overall in this year’s draft, and the LSU product has earned nothing but praise since joining the NFL. Guice has already been getting lots of attention in camp, and reporters project him as a major part of the offense moving forward. That includes running and receiving the ball, which is normally Thompson’s specialty.

Thompson is being projected as an 8th round fantasy pick, while Guice is going somewhere in the third round. Guice has massive breakout potential this year, while Thompson remains a heavy risk due to his current status and previous injury history.