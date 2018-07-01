Dallas Mavericks Roster & Starting Lineup With DeAndre Jordan for 2018-19

The Dallas Mavericks roster and starting lineup is about to look a bit different with DeAndre Jordan agreeing to terms with the team. This is not the Mavs first go-around with Jordan, who committed to sign with Dallas in 2015 before ultimately re-signing with the Clippers. While nothing can become official until July 6 at the earliest, this time Jordan appears sincere as he had to opt out of his current contract to sign with Dallas.

As expected, Dirk Nowitzki will play with the Mavericks for another season.

“The Dallas Mavericks will likely utilize remaining $5M in salary cap space to re-sign franchise cornerstone Dirk Nowitzki, league sources tell Yahoo. Nowitzki’s $5M team option was declined before start of free agency to give Dallas flexibility,” Yahoo Sports’ Sham Charania reported.

Let’s take a look at the current Mavericks roster and projected starting lineup as things stand now. Keep in mind the roster will continue to evolve through free agency.

Dallas Mavericks Roster & Projected Starting Lineup for 2018-19

C- DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Powell

PF- Dirk Nowitzki, Maxi Kleber, Johnathan Motley, Ray Spalding

SF- Harrison Barnes, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Jones, Kostas Antetokounmpo

SG- Luka Doncic, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Collinsworth

PG- Dennis Smith, Jalen Brunson, J.J. Barea

Mavericks Free Agents: Nerlens Noel (UFA), Salah Mejri (RFA), Doug McDermott (UFA), Seth Curry (UFA), Yogi Ferrell (UFA)

According to ESPN, Dallas rescinded their qualifying offer to Doug McDermott, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. McDermott has already agreed to terms with the Pacers. With the Jordan signing in place, Dallas has wiped out almost all of their cap space for this summer.

The Mavericks get the best of both worlds with Jordan. It is a short-term commitment where both parties can part ways after this season if it does not work out. It gives Dallas a lineup with plenty of upside with the way rookie Luka Doncic is expected to be able to contribute right away. It will be interesting to see how many minutes Nowitzki will end up playing on a nightly basis in what could be his final NBA season before retirement.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon broke down how the Mavs view Jordan on their current roster.

The Mavericks, having forgiven Jordan for leaving them at the altar a few years ago, made the 10-year veteran their top priority in free agency after attempts to engage the Clippers in trade discussions fizzled, leading Jordan to decline his player option. Dallas sees Jordan, a dominant, physical presence and finisher, as an excellent complement to its young cornerstones. He provides a pick-and-roll partner and lob threat for point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and swingman Luka Doncic, the Mavs’ lottery picks the past two years.

Jordan’s one-year deal shows it is not a great market for marquee free agents, particularly big men. As teams like the Warriors have success going with small lineups, the value of big men continues to get pushed down. It will be worth watching the impact of the 2018 NBA Draft, with a draft class full of bigs who are closer fits to what front offices want from the position moving forward.