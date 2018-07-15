Djokovic vs Anderson Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon Final Online

Both having survived marathon semifinals, three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and first-time finalist Kevin Anderson are set to meet in the final at the All-England Club on Sunday.

Preview

The fitness of both men will be tested in this one.

Anderson, two days after coming from two sets down to defeat No. 1 seed Roger Federer in five thrilling sets, went back-and-forth (and back and forth and back and forth) against John Isner in what turned into the second-longest match in Wimbledon history: A 7-6(8-6), 6-7(7-5), 6-7(11-9), 6-4, 26-24 test of endurance that lasted an absurd six hours and 36 minutes.

That immediately put Anderson in a hole for Sunday’s final, but he caught a break when Djokovic and Rafael Nadal got entangled in their own five-set instant classic. Not only did it last five hours and 15 minutes, as Djokovic needed a “mere” 18 games to put away Nadal in the final set, but it wasn’t able to be finished until Saturday, giving Djoker less preparation time for the final.

While each player’s conditioning will prove crucial, another key factor will be Anderson’s serve–and Djokovic’s ability to defend.

Throughout the tournament, Anderson has faced, on average, just 1.3 break points per set and has actually been broken just 11 times in six matches. Djokovic, meanwhile, has tallied at least four breaks in every match thus far, averaging 1.6 breaks and 4.4 break points per set. It’s a battle of strengths, and it will be compelling to see if Anderson’s massive serve can continue to carry him like it did against Federer and Isner.

Historically, Djokovic holds a 5-1 record in six career matchups against Anderson, winning each of the last five. Their last meeting was here at the All-England Club in a Round of 16 match in 2015, as Djokovic dropped the first two sets but clawed back to win (6-7(6), 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-4, 7-5) en route to his third Wimbledon title.

If Sunday’s final even somewhat resembles that match, we’re in store for the perfect finish to what has been a thrilling tournament thus far.