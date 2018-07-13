Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

The top half of the men’s draw at Wimbledon saw a surprising upset Wednesday, as Kevin Anderson took down eight-time champ Roger Federer, but the bottom half saw two familiar names advance to the semifinal at the All-England Club: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who will meet Friday in a must-see battle in London.

Preview

From 2011 through 2016, Novak Djokovic was a mainstay in Grand Slam semifinals, advancing at least that far in 22 of the 24 majors (and winning 11) over that span. A lingering elbow injury forced him to bow out before the semis at the next six Grand Slam tournaments, but it appears the former World No. 1 is finally returning to form after a year-and-a-half of frustration.

Through five wins in London, the 31-year-old has dropped just two sets and has wrapped up every match in less than three hours. His quarterfinal win over Kei Nishikori was a dominant display, as he hit 40 winners to just 21 unforced errors, won 85 percent of his first-serve points and broke Nishikori seven times. After losing the second set, he turned into Vintage Djoker and won 12 of the next 16 games to return to the Wimbledon semis for the seventh time.

And that’s where he’ll meet Rafael Nadal for the 52nd time.

It was far from simple for the Spaniard. After winning each of his first four matches in less than two hours and 25 minutes, Nadal needed just about double that–four hours and 48 minutes–to take down Juan Martin del Potro in five sets (7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Easy or not, Nadal is into the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time in 2011. That’s also the last year Djokovic and Nadal met at the All-England Club, with Djokovic winning 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 in the final.

Overall, it’s been incredibly close between these two over the years, as Djokovic owns a 26-25 head-to-head record. Nadal has won the last two matchups, but those were both on clay, and Djokovic won the previous seven pre-2017 and pre-elbow injury.

Moreover, Djokovic has historically been a better grass-court player and could potentially be a little more rested, as he wasn’t pushed nearly as hard in his quarterfinal matchup. As such, he’s the slight favorite to advance, but this should be a thrilling, high-quality match no matter what ultimately happens.

Whoever wins will surely be favored in the final against either John Isner or Kevin Anderson.