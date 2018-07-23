Will Earl Thomas Report to Seahawks Training Camp?

The Seattle Seahawks’ vaunted Legion of Boom is in serious jeopardy of being another man down for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

All-Pro safety Earl Thomas has given “no indication” he will report to Seahawks 2018 Training Camp, which begins on July 26, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

The Seahawks-Earl Thomas staredown is almost upon us. The Hawks’ reluctance to do a deal right now doesn’t mean they don’t want to do one at some point. Thomas is trying to force their hand, though. pic.twitter.com/CH4VfLsRWf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 23, 2018

Thomas is a six-time Pro Bowl safety, former three-time Associated Press First Team All-Pro – voted Second Team All-Pro in 2017 – who owns 25 career interceptions and 66 total pass defenses. He was an integral part of Seattle winning Super Bowl 48 against the Denver Broncos, and repeating as NFC champions the following season.

There are rumors Seattle could look to trade Thomas if he doesn’t report, and the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly inquired about the 29-year old Thomas:

Cowboys need to say no to Earl Thomas trade https://t.co/px6wDTGM0b pic.twitter.com/pSoOPfWopX — WFAA (@wfaa) July 22, 2018

Potential Thomas’ trade rumors are also somewhat becoming a distraction:

"If this were up to me, I would do everything in my power to trade Earl Thomas to Cleveland. If he thinks he has it so bad here, let’s see how he feels about things in Cleveland." Jim Moore (@cougsgo) tees off on the @Seahawks safety's trade demand.https://t.co/DwYPKKEi16 — 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) July 23, 2018

Trading Thomas makes sense due to his age. Also, the Seahawks’ salary cap situation becomes dicey if Thomas and the organization work on a new deal, as offensive tackle Duane Brown and linebacker K.J. Wright are up for new contracts after this season with no real financial room to work with.

Seattle’s secondary already took multiple blows this offseason when former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman left as an unrestricted free agent to sign a three-year, $39 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March, and safety Kam Chancellor announced his retirement on July 1.

In addition to losing Sherman and Chancellor, defensive end Michael Bennett was also traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in March.

Right now, it’s expected Thomas will hold out in search for a new contract; Seahawks general manager John Schneider has a difficult month and season coming up as he continues to retool the recent, former NFC powerhouse on the fly.