Erika Choperena, Antoine Griezmann’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

French professional soccer star Antoine Griezmann has his sights set on winning a World Cup title in Russia this Sunday. But fans across the globe have their sights set on learning more about his beautiful wife spotted in the stands! Erika Choperena and Griezmann have been together for more than 7 years and were married in 2017. But she has often skipped his matches, preferring to stay out of the spotlight of her husband’s celebrity.



World Cup fans will definitely be keeping a close eye on the crowd at Luzhniki Stadium in Russia this Sunday, when France does battle in the World Cup final. Their opponent will either be England or Croatia; that match begins at 2PM ET.

Here’s what you need to you.

1. Griezmann Had to Do Some Convincing Before Choperena Agreed to a Date With Him

Erika Choperena and Antoine Griezmann apparently met in San Sebastián, Spain. Griezmann played for the soccer club Real Sociedad from 2009 to 2014 and Choperena was there studying education. According to the international football website Goal , Choperena is a child psychologist.

In 2017, Griezmann published an autobiography titled Griezmann: The Making of France’s Mini Maestro.” In the book, Griezmann admits that Choperena initially turned him down! But the persistent romantic just kept at it until Choperena eventually caved and accepted a date. “For a year and a half, I sent her messages, I tried to seduce her. We have been together since December 27, 2011.”

Griezmann was offered a new deal to play for Atletico Madrid in 2014, and the couple made the move together. They will be in Madrid until at least 2022, based on Griezmann’s current contract with the club.

2. Choperena and Griezmann Were Married at a Palace in Spain

Erika Choperena and Antoine Griezmann have been together since 2011. But they were in no rush to officially tie the knot. The couple got married in a quiet ceremony in June 2017 in Toledo, Spain. They exchanged vows at the legendary Palacio de Galiana , a castle first built in the 11th century. According to its website, the palace was named in honor of Moorish princess Galiana, the daughter of King Galafre and the wife of French emperor Charlemagne.

One of the pictures Choperena posted to Instagram showed off her gorgeous dress while she was being escorted down the aisle. In the post, she gave a special shout-out to the wedding planners, alluding to the fact that they managed to keep the ceremony a secret from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Translated, the caption reads, “To all those who love us and want us, those who remember us and remember us … Thanks to my @wpmadrid for giving shape to my dreams and those of my now husband, for smiles and tears that will remain between us. Thanks to family and friends, for your laughs, hugs and advice. You are our example, our favorite people in the world!And thanks to you my love, for making your story the MIA.” She included the hashtag #bestdayever.

In July 2017, Choperena shared this heartwarming picture of she and Griezmann embracing the day of their wedding, “When you realize that nothing can go better.”

There is also this hilarious photo from the wedding reception, when Choperena and Griezmann decided to show two of their guests some love. “A moment for which there are too many words.”

Erika and Antoine recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. She marked the day with a picture of the two dancing at their reception. The caption is objectively adorable: “Because you chose me and I fell, and not all the falls are down. Thanks for making me fly since 7 years ago. Happy first anniversary love!”

3. Erika and Antoine Are Raising Their Daughter to be Bilingual

Choperena and Griezmann welcomed their daughter Mia in 2016. Erika is Spanish and Antoine is French, so they say Mia will definitely be raised to speak both languages.



The young parents are definitely protective of their daughter. Choperena has posted several photos of Mia to Instagram, but always with the little girl facing away from the camera. However, Mia has been spotted on her mom’s lap at the World Cup.

In June, she shared this photo of the soccer star kissing the toddler. The translated caption reads, “For this dad who makes everything easy. For those who miss birthdays, Father’s Day as today and some of my sleepless nights, but who is never absent in me. I hope you will teach me your values ​​of never giving up and walking with your head up. I love you with all my heart.”

And it appears Mia is already doing her part to support her father! Choperena shared this photo June 29th, showing Mia sitting on a French flag. Her diapers are also decorated red and blue!

4. Griezmann Is Not Shy About Showing Affection for His Woman, Even on the Field

Multa y amonestacion por felicitar a mi mujer y eso 3 dias despues… #PreocupateDeOtrasCosas pic.twitter.com/5gkP5MFGrP — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) March 8, 2017

In March 2017, Griezmann decided to pull off a comical stunt to celebrate Choperena’s birthday. He had ‘Feliz Cumple Gordita’ (Happy Birthday Chubby) written on a shirt underneath his jersey. During the match, he lifted his jersey to show if off to her and the crowd. The Spanish football association fined him 500 euros for the stunt. But Griezmann did not seem to mind the reprimand. He acknowledged that he had been given a fine on Twitter, but followed it up with the hashtag, #PreocupateDeOtrasCosas, which means “Preoccupied with Other Things.”

Griezmann does respect his wife’s desire to stay out of the spotlight though, at least on social media. On Twitter, Griezmann has posted a few photos of his adorable daughter Mia, typically from the back. And his featured photo is one of the family. But other than that, he sticks to posts about sports. A scan of his feed does not reveal any recent photos of Choperena.

5. Erika Used to Manage a Beauty Blog

Choperena reportedly used to run a popular beauty blog called Cordialmente Erika . But the site was deactivated in 2014. According to Goal, the site became overrun with visitors after her relationship with Griezmann became public knowledge. As covered above, Choperena does not seek out attention.

If you want to know what Erika Choperena is up to, Instagram is the only place you’ll find posts directly from her. At the top of her page, she has it written in all caps that she does NOT have a Twitter account. There are several fake Twitter accounts in her name.