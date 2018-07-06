France-Uruguay: Odds & Betting Picks For World Cup Quarterfinal

The World Cup quarterfinals kick off on Friday, with France and Uruguay the first to compete for a spot in Russia’s final four. Uruguay have slowly steamrolled their competition, conceding just one goal in their four tournament wins. France have been a bit looser at the back, but were on full attacking display in their four-goal win over Argentina in the Round of 16.

France vs. Uruguay Odds

In a match of contrasting styles, France is favored according to OddsShark.com. Les Bleus start at +110 on the three-way moneyline, with Uruguay a great value at +360. A draw after 90 minutes is priced at +210. On the spread, Uruguay is a slight favorite getting .5 goals at -110. It’s not much, but France are the underdog at (+105) laying the half-goal.

Uruguay are a defensive side, and it shows in the total. The line is just 2 goals for this matchup, with the under (-110) and over (-105) near identical.

Remember, these odds are for 90 minutes of action only.

France vs. Uruguay Betting Picks

France certainly flexed their muscles against Argentina, but it was known to many that La Albiceleste were the same team that reached the finals in 2014. France torched an aging midfield and found Mbappe in space, something few teams have allowed to that point in the tournament.

I expect this match to play out much more like France’s group games, where they snuck by Peru and played Denmark to a scoreless draw. Aside from a Pepe corner Uruguay have kept a clean sheet at this World Cup, and it hasn’t been all Fernando Muslera. Uruguay has played tight team defense, and refused to allow Ronaldo magic to stop them from reaching the quarterfinals.

The first half goal total is just .5, giving you an indication of just how tense this game could be. And if Uruguay score first, it’s going to be near impossible for France to climb back in.

If you want to take away the players and just look at trends, these teams have met five times since 2002. In those meetings, there has been just one goal. It was scored by Luis Suarez.

I’ve seen how France can slip up against Australia and late against Argentina, so I’m having trouble backing them to win in regulation. Suarez is +240 to score a goal on 5Dimes.

France have a number of players that are one goal away from yellow card suspension, but it’s still expected to be a physical affair. The total for cards shown is set a 4.5, and there could be some value on the over at +135.

I would be very surprised if France score early, and less surprised if it was Uruguay to shock with the opening goal. The halftime draw is favored at -108 on 5Dimes, and I think it’s a solid bet for what should be a very tight quarterfinal.

Ultimately I think France can wear down Uruguay with their speed, and Luis Suarez will find things difficult on the counter without an effective dance partner in Cavani. France can score, but the longer this match goes, so increases the chance that Uruguay will strike from nowhere and take the match.

Prediction: France advance 1-0