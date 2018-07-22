Francesco Molinari Career Victories: Which Tournaments Has He Won?

Francesco Molinari won the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie with a 72-hole score of eight-under par. For Molinari, 35, this is his first major championship victory. His previous best finish in a major was at the 2017 PGA Championship when he finished tied for second.

Molinari, a Italian native, turned pro in 2004 following a decorated amateur career that included two Italian Amateur Stroke Play Championships and one Italian Amateur Match Play Championship.

Over the past fourteen years, Molinari has won nine professional tournaments. 2018 has been Molinari’s best year by far, winning three times in the past couple months.

PGA Tour Victories

Earlier this month, he won his first PGA Tour event in a runaway fashion. He bested his nearest competitor by eight strokes at the Quicken Loans National en route to a blistering 21-under par four-day total.

European Tour Victories

In May, he outlasted Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship to win his fifth European Tour title.

His other four victories on the European Tour: 2016 Italian Open,2012 Reale Seguros Open de Espańa, WGC-HSBC Champions in 2010, and the Telecom Italia Open in 2006.

Molinari also won the 2009 Italian PGA Championship and the Omega Mission Hills World Cup in 2009.