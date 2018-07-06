Francis Ngannou: Record, Highlights & Net Worth

Francis Ngannou (11-2) is currently the No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender in the world, and boasts a combination of size, strength and speed that makes the 31-year old one of the most menacing forces UFC fans have ever seen.

As UFC concludes its seventh annual International Fight Week, we turn to a weekend packed full of quality fights, one including the mesmerizing, freakish athlete known as Ngannou aiming to get momentum back on his side again.

Fight week check-in, everything is on point for Saturday night. Let do this #ufc226 #thepredator ☝️ pic.twitter.com/YIHTtqL3E5 — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) July 3, 2018

Here is what you need to know about Ngannou:

Short Bio:

Ngannou was born and raised in Cameroon.

He grew up in poverty, and started working in a sand quarry at 12-years old.

He went to Paris to become a boxer and had no money, no friends and no place to live; he began his Mixed Martial Arts training in August 2013 with Fernand Lopez Owonyebe at the MMA Factory.

He won his first six fights – all by stoppage, with four coming in the first round – until fighting Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship and losing via decision.

Next Fight:

Scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis (19-5, NC) at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Last Fight:

Previously mentioned, lost to Miocic (18-2) via unanimous decision at UFC 220 in Boston, Massachusetts, failing to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship on his first attempt.

Unfortunately it didn't go on my way last night but I learned some different aspects of this sport and I'll come back stronger! TRUST ME ☝️ . #UFC220 — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) January 21, 2018

Strengths:

Raw power, Deceptive mobility and athleticism

Weaknesses:

Wrestling, Fighting off of his back, Occasionally relies more on instinct than technique

Highlights:

Greatest Accomplishment:

Defeating Alistair Overeem via first-round knockout (1:42) – in highlight worthy fashion – at UFC 218 in Detroit, Michigan:

He earned the opportunity to fight Miocic a short time later.

Net Worth:

Estimated around just under $1 million based on career earnings as of January 2018.

Current Odds:

Ngannou is currently the -360 betting favorite against Lewis, according to Oddshark.com.