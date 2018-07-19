Hawks Lineup & Roster After Carmelo Anthony Trade

The Thunder have agreed to trade forward Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala. Reports say that Anthony will be bought out by the Hawks, and will be allowed to pursue any team he wishes in free agency.

According to a report from NBA insider David Aldridge, Anthony has his sights set on playing for the Houston Rockets. “It should surprise no one that @carmeloanthony has been telling people for more than a week that he’ll ultimately wind up with the Rockets,” he wrote on Twitter.

With Anthony’s free agency pending, here’s a look at the Hawks’ roster and projected starting lineup.

Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup & Roster

C – Dewayne Dedmon, Omari Spellman

PF – John Collins, Miles Plumlee

SF – Taurean Prince, Jeremy Evans, Andrew White III

SG – Kent Bazemore, DeAndre’ Bembry, Kevin Heurter, Antonius Cleveland

PG – Jeremy Lin, Trae Young, Tyler Dorsey, Malcolm Delaney

Schroder was the Hawks’ leading scorer last season, putting up a career-high in points per game at 19.4 and single game career-best of 41 points against the Utah Jazz. That being said, the writing was on the wall from the moment Jeremy Lin entered the picture. Lin was obtained in three-team swap with the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets, and a pivotal sign that Schroder would stay in Atlanta much longer.

Fansided reports that while Schroder performed, he was never a favorite of front office staff like assistant GM Travis Schlenk and team owner Tony Ressler. In a press conference interview, Schroder said: “Of course, Atlanta is my city, I was drafted there and I have a lot of memories. But like I said, I have to look individually what’s best for me… I want to compete. I cannot be second to last in the in the Eastern Conference.”

He also cultivated a reputation for being ornery to his teammates when things didn’t go his way. Lin, by comparison, is much more easygoing, and the inferred hope on the part of the front office is that he will be able to unite the team in ways that Schorder was unable to.

Muscala’s departure also means there will be more court time for Dewayne Dedmon, who recently opted into the $7.2 contract he signed with Atlanta in 2017. Dedmon started 46 games for the Hawks, and averaged 10 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. Muscala’s departure will also mean more court time for Omari Spellman.

In addition to their acquisition of Anthony, the Hawks recently parted ways with Jaylen Morris. According to Peach Tree Hoops, the club elected to part ways with the point guard, and because his contract was non-guaranteed, the Hawks will save $1.378 million in salary cap space for the upcoming 2018 season. At the current time, the Hawks only have 14 players under contract.