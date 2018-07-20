LA Rams Send NFC Championship Tickets to Season Ticket Holders

After an 11-5 season and an NFC West title in 2017, the Rams are thinking big this season. They’ve made several moves in the offseason, and are ready to make a deep run in the NFC Playoffs.

The Rams are ready, and they want their season ticket holders to be ready as well. That’s why for this year’s season ticket package, the Rams sent their holders two sets of extra tickets. One was for either the Wild Card or Divisional Round of the playoffs, and the other was for the NFC Championship Game.

Aggressive.

According to oddsmakers, it’s not even that crazy. Vegas is giving the Rams the third-best odds to win Super Bowl 53 at +1200, and the second-best in the NFC behind the Eagles (+900). The Rams are just behind the Eagles in the NFC Championship odds, with the Rams at +500 and the Eagles at +450. The Vikings are just behind both teams at +550.

The LA Rams were one of the league’s best stories in 2017, jumpstarted by the arrival of new head coach Sean McVay. After going 4-12 in 2016, the Rams posted their best win total since 2003, going 11-5 and winning the division. The turnaround was sparked by MVP worthy play from Todd Gurley, who finished the season with over 2,000 total yards and 19 total touchdowns. But McVay is credited with putting young quarterback Jared Goff in a place to succeed. After just five touchdowns in seven starts during his rookie season, Goff blossomed in his sophomore season, tossing 28 touchdowns to only seven picks.

However, a promising regular season for Los Angeles soon turned to disappointment. The Rams were knocked off by the Falcons on Wild Card Weekend, upended by the defending NFC Champions 26-13.

After a postseason dud, the Rams front office went all-out in the offseason to put the team over the top. The first moves were on defense, when the Rams traded for Marcus Peters shortly after the end of the 2017 season. Defense became the focus this spring, as the Rams also added former All-Pro tackle Ndamokung Suh.

Then in April, the Rams added one more piece to their roster. The acquisition of Brandin Cooks brings a new dimension to Goff and the offense, allowing them to stretch the field. That opens things up underneath for his other receivers, and backs the defense up for Gurley. The Rams showed their commitment to Cooks, signing him to an $80 million extension this summer.

It’s an ambitious move for the Rams, but it isn’t that far-fetched to envision this team playing in January.

The Rams will open training camp on Thursday, July 26th.