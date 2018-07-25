How to Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool (ICC 2018) Online

The Manchester City vs. Liverpool rivarly gets an early start for the 2018-19 campaign, as the Premier League powerhouses meet Wednesday night at MetLife Stadium in the International Champions Cup.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Preview

Both expected to compete for a Premier League title–among other hardware–in 2019, Liverpool and Manchester City each began their 2018 International Champions Cup campaigns with defeats against Borussia Dortmund last week.

The Citizens began the tournament with a 1-0 defeat to the German side at Soldier Field on Friday night, while Liverpool followed that up with a 3-1 loss to the Black and Yellows in Charlotte two days later.

Of course, each squad is somewhat depleted with most stars resting after the World Cup. In a friendly tournament such as this one, it’s not all about the results. It’s much more about the process, as this is an opportunity for clubs to get an extended look at young players and new transfers. It’s about getting ready for the start of the season next month and find players beyond the stars who can potentially make an impact in a potential title run.

For City, the biggest summer signing, of course, is former Leicester talisman Riyad Mahrez. The exciting midfielder got his first minutes in the sky blue shirt off the bench Friday against Dortmund, and he should get some more run in this one. Mahrez going to battle with the likes of Andrew Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk is potentially worth the price of admission alone.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have made a handful of big splashes in the transfer market. New keeper Alisson Becker still won’t be with the squad, but it sounds as though former Stoke City midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will be available to make his debut with the Reds.

“Shaqiri will come the day after tomorrow directly to New Jersey and Alisson will come with Roberto Firmino and will be a part of the second camp in Evian,” manager Jurgen Klopp said Sunday.

Naby Keita and Fabinho, who both played against Dortmund, should also get more run with their new team.

Liverpool and City played four times across the Premier League and Champions League last season, combining for an average of 4.5 total goals per game. This one may not be nearly as goal-happy with much of the star power missing, but it should still offer an entertaining warm-up between two of England’s best.