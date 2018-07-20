Did ESPN’s Molly Qerim Marry Jalen Rose?

ESPN employees Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose are officially husband and wife.

According to a Page Six report Thursday, Qerim and Rose were secretly married in a ceremony near New York City, and then left for Turks and Caicos shortly after.

Qerim posted a picture of her and Rose (presumably shortly after the ceremony took place) on her Instagram account Friday, confirming the original report:

Besa A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

Qerim, 34, is currently the host of the network’s hit show First Take, which airs live Monday through Friday from 10-12 p.m. ET. with Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith.

She was previously an on-air NFL Network anchor and reporter, and later the host of NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.

Rose, 45, currently hosts Get Up! on ESPN weekdays from 7-10 a.m. ET with Michelle Beadle and Mike Greenberg; he also works as an NBA analyst for the network during the season.

Rose is a former consensus Second Team All-American at the University of Michigan, who is most remembered for being one of the players on the Wolverines’ notorious “Fab Five” teams during the early 1990s. Rose, the No. 13 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft, had a 13-year NBA career, eclipsing 13,000 points and won Most Improved Player in 1999-00, helping Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers to the franchise’s lone NBA Finals appearance.