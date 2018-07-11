Nadal vs Del Potro Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon Quarterfinal Online

Into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2011, World No. 1 Rafael Nadal looks to continue his run at the All-England Club when he takes on Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday in London.

Preview

After yet another dominant run on the clay, Nadal has looked good thus far on the grass in England. He has yet to drop a set through four wins en route to his first Wimbledon quarterfinal since 2011, and the longest match was just two hours and 23 minutes against Mikhail Kukushkin in the second round.

As for Del Potro, he was rolling along fairly easily in London before running into Gilles Simon in the Round of 16. The 29-year-old Argentina native was able to advance with a four-set victory, but it was a back-and-forth grind that lasted nearly four-and-a-half hours and didn’t end until Tuesday.

“I’m very proud to be in the last eight players of this tournament,” del Potro said. “Everybody wants to be there and I’m excited to keep going. I like to keep surprising myself in every tournament. Everybody knows the favorites are Roger and Rafa. But the other six players are fighting for that big goal as well. It could be a surprise this year. You never know.”

This is just the second time in del Potro’s career he has advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, previously making it to the semis before losing in five sets to Novak Djokovic in 2013.

Nadal and del Potro have met 14 times, with the Spaniard owning the 9-5 advantage. Nadal has won both head-to-head matchups on grass (2007 Queen’s and 2011 Wimbledon), and he also won the most recent matchup, taking down del Potro in four sets in the US Open semifinals last year.