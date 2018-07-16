Paige Hartman, Kyle Schwarber’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber has been dating his girlfriend Paige Hartman since high school. Schwarber will take a few swings during tonight’s Home Run Derby, despite not being named as an All Star this year. His girlfriend will more than likely be on hand to cheer him on.

Hartman grew up in Ohio but has since moved to Chicago with Schwarber. The two have been dating for about 8 years now. Hartman graduated from the University of Cincinnati before heading to beauty school.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Will Be Cheering on Her Boyfriend During the Home Run Derby

Hartman is a hardcore Chicago Cubs fan, and an even bigger fan of her boyfriend, Kyle Schwarber. Over the years, Hartman has been a huge cheerleader for her boyfriend. She attends games and various team-related events throughout the season.

It is believed that Hartman will be in the stands cheering on her boyfriend tonight. If she didn’t make the trek to Washington, she will undoubtedly be cheering him on at home. Schwarber is already in Washington preparing for his big night.

“I’m going to have to find a balance. You have to control your emotions and focus on taking good swings besides swinging hard,” he told the Chicago Tribune ahead of Monday night’s competition. “It goes by pretty fast. The hang time (on pop-ups) can mess you up. You get so locked in, a pitcher throws a bad pitch and you pop it up, there goes your time instead of you just taking the pitch,” he added.

The 25-year-old outfielder was drafted by the Cubs in 2014. He was part of the ball club when the team won the World Series in 2016. This season, Schwarber has 18 home runs under his belt. His current batting average is .249.

2. She’s Been Dating Schwarber Since 2010 & They Are High School Sweethearts

Hartman and Schwarber have known each other for several years. They met in high school, both having attended Middletown High School, and started dating before they graduated. The two have been going strong since 2010.

Hartman and Schwarber are both very family-oriented people. In fact, they usually travel back to Ohio to spend time with their families during the holidays each year. In 2016, Hartman and Schwarber sat down for a chat with Chicago Magazine. During that interview, the two talked about going home for Christmas. The interview was published in February 2017.

You can read a brief excerpt below.

‘We’ve got to pack,’ he apologizes. ‘You’ve got to pack,’ Hartman corrects. ‘I’ve got to buy Christmas presents.’ ‘We’re going back to Ohio tomorrow,’ Schwarber says. When does their flight leave? ‘Oh, no,’ Hartman says. ‘We’re driving.’

Hartman was by Schwarber’s side when he suffered a season-ending injury in 2017, tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee.

“As he recovered from surgery in his Chicago apartment, he struggled with depression and doubt. Will I ever be the same? He also had to contend with severe cramps that kept him awake at night. “I was in constant pain,” he says. “I was calling my doctor, freaking out, like, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, it’s normal.’ This? Normal?” “Putting weight on the knee was out of the question, which meant he relied on his family and Hartman for everything from getting dressed to going to the bathroom. Hartman watched as her boyfriend fell deeper into a funk. ‘He didn’t even want to bring sunlight in,’ she recalls.” “Schwarber nods. ‘I kept the blinds closed. I just wanted it to stay dark so I could sleep.’ His family bought him a recliner so that he could sit up to watch TV or lie back to rest. ‘I was in that chair 18 to 24 hours a day. It wasn’t fun.'”

3. She Lives in Chicago with Schwarber & Their Dog, Blue

Although not too much is known about Hartman, she seems very happy living her life in Chicago with her boyfriend. They are proud dog parents to a Dalmatian named Blue.

“Proud supporter of the cubs and of course the love of my life, [Kyle],” reads her Twitter bio. After the 2016 World Series, Hartman got to experience the excitement with her boyfriend, his teammates, and their families.

“So much fun. All the wives and girlfriends and kids got to fly with the team that night,” she told the Chicago Magazine.

Additionally, Hartman often participates in various events with her beau, including his annual charity fundraisers.

“[Hartman] is actively involved in Chicago’s philanthropy community,” according to Socialife Chicago.

Such a fun event! So happy @kschwarb12 and I could be apart of it! @MotteFoundation pic.twitter.com/uWazdOg6Lk — Paige Hartman (@PaigeHartman22) October 7, 2015

In August, Schwarber will be hosting his second Annual Block Party, which raises money for first responders and their families through Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes campaign. His dad, Greg, was a decorated police chief in Ohio (he retired in 2011). Last year, Hartman attended the event.

“Celebrate and honor Chicago’s first responders by supporting Kyle Schwarber’s Second Annual Block Party event Sunday, August 26, at Revel Fulton Market from 6 – 10 p.m. The event will feature premium meats straight off the flame, delicious appetizers, signature cocktails and an exclusive live and silent auction. Guests will play lawn games, listen to live music and hang out alongside Cubs players and first responders in attendance. Come join us for a one-of-a-kind backyard party experience,” reads the event’s description.

4. She Attended the University of Cincinnati & Went to Beauty School

According to her Facebook page, Hartman “studies” at the University of Cincinnati. It’s unclear, however, if she graduated from the school, if she’s still matriculated, or if she no longer attends.

In addition to attending the University of Cincinnati, Hartman studied at Paul Mitchell The School. Located in Sharonville, Ohio, the institution teaches cosmetology, hair, skin care, and more.

“Paul Mitchell has been an iconic brand of professional hair care products for over 30 years. We have a network of over 100,000 SALONS in 81 COUNTRIES, and we graduate nearly 10,000 STUDENTS every year from our 100+ SCHOOLS. When you graduate from a Paul Mitchell school, you take our name with you—which includes a reputation for innovation and excellence, and a longstanding commitment to quality,” reads the description on the school’s website.

It’s unknown if Hartman works as a cosmetologist, hair dresser, or if she has another profession related to the training that she received from Paul Mitchell The School.

5. She Isn’t Very Active on Social Media

Hartman isn’t active on social media. Although she does have a public-facing Twitter account, she hasn’t posted anything on the social media platform since 2015. A public-view of her Facebook account shows quite a few photos, but there doesn’t appear to be anything from 2018. Most of the pictures are older (2014 – 2017).

She doesn’t appear to have an Instagram account.

Hartman has shared pictures of her sister’s children, however, and appears to be a proud auntie. You can see one of the photos above. It was taken in 2014.