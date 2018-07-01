Quicken Loans National: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The Quicken Loans National is this week’s tournament on the PGA Tour. The event, founded in 2007, is being played at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland. Tiger Woods hosts the annual tournament and it benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The National has a purse of $7.1 million in 2018 and the winner is paid $1.27 million. The tournament is an invitational, meaning a limited field of golfers. There are only a few invitationals on the PGA Tour, with The National joining The Memorial, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage and the Fort Worth Invitational.

A field of 120 players are in this year’s event, including last years’ winner, Kyle Stanley, who won the same top prize of $1.27 million in 2017. Other players include previous winners of The National, major champions, The Players champions, players who have won tournaments in the past year and the top 125 in last year’s FedEx points list. You can see a full breakdown of the field here.

Italian Francesco Molinari shared the lead entering Sunday with Abraham Ancer, of Mexico. Molinari began to pull away on Sunday, extending his lead to three shots at 15-under. Americans Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour, Brian Gay and Zac Blair were also in contention, along with the tournament’s host, Tiger Woods.

The National was sponsored by AT&T from 2007 to 2013, when Quicken Loans took over the sponsorship. The tournament almost did not have a sponsor for the 2018 season, as Quicken Loans’ deal ended after the 2017 tournament. But it would have been played regardless, officials said.

“We made the commitment,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told The Golf Channel in October 2017. “Our players are going to be showing up there and we’re going to be playing for that amount of money ($7.1 million).”

In the end, a deal was struck for Quicken to sponsor the tournament for another year. “We are excited to have Quicken Loans continue as the title sponsor of The National in 2018 and look forward to our tournament host Tiger Woods and the PGA TOUR’s stars coming to TPC Potomac June 25 – July 1,” tournament director Mike Antolini said in a statement “Quicken Loans has been a terrific partner of the tournament since 2014 and we expect to have a great week for players, fans and the community.”

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said, “The Quicken Loans National has a tremendous reputation for honoring active and retired service members. We’re looking forward to another exciting weekend with some of golf’s biggest names, including our own partner, Rickie Fowler. But most of all we are looking forward to again shaking the hands of the men and women who have, and continue, to so selflessly serve this great country.”

The National will be moving to Detroit, Michigan, close to Quicken’s headquarters, starting in 2019 after the company agreed to a long-term deal to sponsor the tournament.

“Quicken Loans has been a tremendous PGA Tour partner for several years now, making an impact through the innovative spirit and community-first mindset the organization and its leaders bring to every endeavor,” Monahan said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to take this new step in our partnership and bring a PGA Tour event to the great city of Detroit.”

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year:

Quicken Loans National Purse 2018