The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t win the LeBron James sweepstakes, but they still have a bright future, and the acquisition of Denver Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler gives them a productive veteran presence in a weakened Eastern conference.

First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers had the available cap space to take in Chandler’s contract without giving up any players. The Sixers will also get a 2021 second round pick and the option to swap 2022 second round picks with Denver. according to Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer.

Here’s a look at the Sixers 2018-19 roster and starting lineup with the addition of Chandler.

Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup With Wilson Chandler

PG- Ben Simmons, T.J. McConnell, Markelle Fultz, Landry Shamet, Shake Milton, Demtrius Jackson

SG- J.J. Redick, Zhaire Smith, Jerryd Bayless, Furkan Korkmaz

SF- Wilson Chandler, Dario Saric, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Justin Anderson

PF- Robert Covington

C- Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson (UFA), Richaun Holmes

The Sixers lost Marco Belinelli and Ersan Illyasova in free agency. The addition of Chandler, who averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game in 74 contests last year, should help make up for those losses.

With Ben Simmons playing point guard, it seems as if Chandler has a good shot of starting. He can play both small forward and shooting guard. The Sixers, however, need more help at the small forward position, his natural spot.

Sixers Projected Cap Space: $1.2 million

Prior to re-signing J.J. Redick, the Sixers had approximately $26 million in cap space. Redick’s deal, which falls between $12-13 million according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, left the Sixers with roughly $14 million left to spend. Chandler’s expiring contract is worth $12.8 million, meaning the Sixers have very little room left to spend — roughly $1.2 million.