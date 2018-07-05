Canon Curry, Steph’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steph and Ayesha Curry have welcomed a new addition to their growing family, the couple announced on social media. Canon W. Jack Curry, a baby boy, was born on July 2.

“On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry,” Steph Curry wrote on Instagram.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman 😆😍 📷 by this mama of 3!” Ayesha Curry wrote on Instagram.

Canon is the couple’s third child and first boy.

1. Canon W. Jack Curry Was Born on July 2 & is the Couple’s First Boy

Ayesha Curry gave birth to Canon on July 2. Steph and Ayesha also have two daughters, Riley and Ryan Carson. All three of the Curry kids have been born in July. Riley, their eldest daughter, turns six on July 19. Ryan Carson turns three on July 10.

NBA fans surely remember Riley Curry’s presence during post-game press conferences during the Golden State Warriors’ string of NBA Finals appearances and victories. Following the 2017 NBA Finals, cameras caught Riley adorably using the Larry O’Brien trophy as mirror.

2. Ayesha Curry Announced She Was Pregnant in February on Instagram & had Five Hospitalizations Throughout Her Pregnancy

The Curry family revealed that their family would grow to five in a February Instagram post.

In February, Ayesha wrote a blog post detailing the trials and tribulations of her third pregnancy.

“This is my third pregnancy and I’ve gotta tell ya, this one has topped the cake when it comes to being tough and exhausting. I simply cannot wait to have this baby and feel like ‘myself again’,” Ayesha wrote.

“I have what docs call Hyperemesis. This basically means the nausea, incessant sickness and exhaustion probably won’t go away. The only silver linings here are that my itty bitty baby is healthy and Princess Kate has suffered from the same condition during her pregnancies. Not feeling super royal though,” she said.

Hypermesis gravidarum is a pregnancy complication that amplifies sickness throughout a pregnancy. In many ways it can be compared to morning sickness, however it’s more intense and lasts throughout the entirety of a pregnancy.

“For the past 4 months, I’ve barely been able to eat let alone cook. I don’t want to say I’m depressed because I take mental health very seriously but I am truly very very sad. When you can’t do what you love all of a sudden because of an uncontrollable situation, it sucks,” she added.

In April, when she was six months pregnant, Ayesha took to Instagram to provide an update, saying that she had been hospitalized five times since the beginning of the year due to the condition.

Ayesha stressed that her condition didn’t affect the health of Canon throughout her pregnancy, and as of now, it appears that Canon was born without complications.

3. The Roots of Steph and Ayesha’s “Family of 5” Were Planted in a Youth Group in Charlotte, North Carolina

Steph and Ayesha’s love story dates back to when they were kids.

After Dell Curry, Steph’s father, retired from the NBA, he moved his family home to Charlotte. There, the Curry family started attending the Central Church of God. Steph and his brother Seth joined the youth group that Ayesha also happened to be involved in. According to the Mercury News, Steph and Ayesha didn’t talk much as kids, although many believed that they were fond of each other.

It wasn’t until 2008, when Steph was nominated for an ESPY award while playing basketball for Davidson, that Steph and Ayesha reunited in Los Angeles.

Although the public was enamored by Steph for his dazzling basketball handles and near limitless range, Ayesha was interested in him for his character.

“That meant a lot to me,” Steph told the Mercury News. “She didn’t care about basketball or the NBA or none of that. She didn’t just let me do whatever I wanted, and I liked that.”

The couple continued to date as Steph made the jump from NCAA basketball to the NBA, and on July 30, 2011, they married in the very same Charlotte church where they first met.

4.It’s Too Early to Say if the Curry kids Will be Athletes, But They Come From a Decorated Sports Family

Steph Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and the only unanimous MVP winner in NBA history. He’s also has three NBA championship rings and is widely considered to be the greatest shooter of all-time. While Steph is by far the most accomplished athlete in his family, basketball prowess flows through the Currys’ blood.

His father, Dell Curry, played 16 seasons in the NBA, averaging 11.7 points throughout his career. He won NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 1994 and was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Steph’s younger brother, Seth, is also an NBA player. He recently signed a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers after sitting out the entire 2017 season with a left tibia injury. Seth has spent the majority of his five year career in the G-League, the NBA’s minor league affiliate, where he is a two-time All-Star. Seth played college basketball at Duke and was named first-team All-ACC in his senior season in 2013.

Sydel Alicia Curry, Steph’s younger sister, is also a decorated athlete. She played college volleyball at Elon University. As a junior, Sydel led the Colonial Athletic Association Conference in total assists and assists per set.

5. The Curry Kids Also Have Expert Cooking Genes Thanks to Ayesha

Ayesha is a successful cooking show host and author. In 2016, she released The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well. The cookbook quickly became a national bestseller and has received stellar reviews on Amazon.

Her latest cooking venture, Family Food Fight, is a cooking game show in which eight families will compete to see who is “America’s No. 1 Food Family. The eight-episode show, which has been a success in Australia, will be broadcast on ABC.

Previously, Ayesha hosted Ayesha’s Home Kitchen on the Food Network and co-hosted Great American Baking Show on ABC.

In addition to the new show, Ayesha is also busy working on her wine business. In April, she announced that she and Sydel Curry partnered to release a Cabernet wine under the Domanine Curry brand, a project the two had been working on for two years.

Ayesha also co-founded the San Francisco restaurant, International Smoke, a grilled meats and cocktails destination that will soon open a new location in Houston.