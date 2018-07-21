The Open Odds: Final Round Odds Featuring Tiger & Spieth

There’s going to be some good golf on Sunday.

Odds are out for the final round of The Open, and there are some familiar names at the top. After outstanding rounds on Saturday, Americans Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods are two of the contenders to raise the Claret Jug in Carnoustie.

The Open Odds Entering Sunday

Here are the latest Open odds for Sunday, posted by Jeff Sherman on Twitter:

J Spieth 3/2

X Schauffele 5/1

K Kisner 11/2

F Molinari 14/1

R McIlroy 14/1

T Woods 14/1

K Chappell 20/1

T Fleetwood 20/1

A Noren 25/1

Z Johnson 30/1

J Rose 30/1

M Kuchar 40/1

W Simpson 50/1

A Scott 80/1

T Finau 80/1

C Hoffman 100/1

A Cook 200/1

The Open Odds & Betting Prediction

The headlines will tell you that yes, Tiger Woods fired a 66 on Saturday to contend for the top spot in Carnoustie. It’s his best round since 2011, and puts him in striking distance for his first major since 2008.

But Tiger’s not leading. Jordan Spieth is. And Jordan Spieth is also having a weekend.

Spieth posted a 65 on Saturday, forcing himself into a three-way tie with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele at nine under par. Spieth is the defending champion at the event, and despite struggling so far in 2018, is at the top heading into Sunday with a chance to repeat as champion.

Woods and Spieth, who both opened as 22-1 favorites according to VegasInsider, are both playing their best golf of the year. Spieth was a value considering he won this event last year, but he’s struggled with his putting at times this year.

For Woods, it’s a rare return to form that galvanizes not just golf, but all of the world of sports. Woods has been stuck on 14 majors for a decade now, but this one isn’t falling in line like previous victories: In each of his 14 wins, Woods has always been leading heading into Sunday. That may not be the case this time around, but I don’t think anybody cares at this point. There have been numerous times when we’ve seen flashes from Tiger, but this is as close to major contention as we’ve seen for some time.

All things considered, Tiger wasn’t the only one putting up strong rounds on Saturday. Woods and Spieth didn’t even have the best rounds, as Justin Rose bested the field with a 64. It’s still one shot off the course record set by Tommy Fleetwood, but it’s a testament to the quality of golfers remaining in the tournament. After shooting three over par in his first two rounds, Rose now just trails Tiger by one stroke and the leader by five.

I don’t think Tiger will win on Sunday, but I do think there will be a ripple effect on the field. Tiger is one of the final pairings to tee off, and the noise surrounding anything he does will be felt throughout Carnoustie. The aura of Tiger is enough to rattle any mortal man.

That being said, if Spieth putts on Sunday like he did on Saturday, he’ll take the Jug as repeat champion.