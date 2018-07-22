Tiger Woods Clubs: What’s in the Bag 2018

Tiger Woods’ bag is full of a number of different clubs, including Milled Grind wedges. According to Golf Digest, Woods no longer has any Nike clubs in his bag as the golfer has gradually turned away from the brand that signed Woods to a mega-endorsement deal. In addition to the wedges, Woods uses TaylorMade TW Phase 1 irons. Golf Digest detailed Woods’ switch.

According to Golf Week, Woods has also ditched his old Scotty Cameron putter in favor of a Taylor Made Ardmore 3. After making the switch at the Quicken Loans National earlier this year, Woods appeared pleased with his decision.

“I’m starting the ball on my lines again, and I’ve got the speed,” Woods noted per Golf Week. “I hit a lot of good putts that didn’t go in, which is fine, as long as I’m hitting good putts and seeing my lines. That’s something that I have been missing for a while now. For the last two months, I really hadn’t had it. This week I turned it around.”

Golf Week reported Woods’ putter is slightly lighter than the standard version that can be found in retail stores.

Instead of the stock 10-gram weights in the heel and toe, Woods’ putter has 2.5-gram weights. So unless TaylorMade has done something to add weight somewhere else in the head, Woods’ putter is probably 15 grams lighter than the 350-gram standard Ardmore 3. That would make sense because, according to Scotty Cameron, Woods’ Newport 2 weighed 326 grams when it was new. The lighter 2.5-gram weights could make transitioning to the mallet easier.

TaylorMade took advantage of the marketing opportunity by tweeting out a video of Woods using their clubs.

Nothing to see here. Just @TigerWoods hitting those low stingers with his new #GAPR Lo 2 here on the range @TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/yWXH2uREKT — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) July 17, 2018

National Club Golfer’s James Savage explains Woods’ choice of drivers throughout 2018.

He started the season with the TaylorMade M2 driver before switching to the new M3 model. He initially struggled with his 440cc TaylorMade M3 driver so has switched to a larger 460cc head and added one degree of loft. He’s now also put in the same Mitsubishi Tensei Orange driver shaft that Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter used for their victories in 2018.

Whatever Woods changes inside the bag, his signature plush tiger headcover makes his bag easy to spot on the course.

Check out all the @TaylorMadeTour clubs and shafts Tiger Woods will be using this week including the new GAPR 2-iron… #TheOpen https://t.co/UWHkGs75rX pic.twitter.com/UFayJUQwov — James Savage (@JamesSavageNCG) July 18, 2018

While he didn’t specifically announce it, Woods May 30th tweet showing off his new TaylorMade wedges signaled the end of any Nike clubs in his bag.

“Excited to be back at The Memorial. New @TaylorMadeGolf #MGwedge going in the bag this week,” Woods tweeted ahead of The Memorial.

Here’s a look at additional photos of Woods’ clubs.