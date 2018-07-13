Pamela Tebow, Tim’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pamela Tebow and her son – you might have heard of him – Tim have found their way to make the news again!

Let’s start with Pamela, who was born on November 24, 1949 in San Francisco, California as Pamela Elaine Pemberton. She has made it her life’s work to help underprivileged children and families around the world and at home. She is the matriarch of the Tebow family, and one proud mother and successful woman.

So, what is Tim up to these days? He is currently a member of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. He was selected to be a representative in the Eastern League All-Star Game, and went 1-for-4 with a double yesterday, which is why his mother was so excited to push the idea of a major league call-up.

Okay, back to Pamela…

Here is everything you need to know about Pamela Tebow:

1. Pamela & Her Husband Have Five Children Together

The APPLE didn't fall far from the tree…….@TimTebow 's parents….. Bob and Pam Tebow. pic.twitter.com/20GMXe5G3g — Ben Wardlaw (@Making_Friends) July 8, 2018

Pamela and her husband. Robert, were married in the summer of 1971. Together, the couple have five children: Christy, Katie, Peter, Robert, and Timothy. Each of her children have found success in both spiritual endeavors, spreading their mission, as well as personally.

Christy and her husband, Joey, produced several children’s books, which were published in 2005. Katie’s husband Gannon briefly played in the NFL. Peter continued his father’s work – more on that shortly – at the university of Florida, and Peter, a strong communicator, has been instrumental in the behind-the-scenes life of Tim.

Pamela’s husband brought the Lord’s message campus wide by starting the University of Florida chapter of Campus Crusade for Christ in 1966. Years later, he developed the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association, which can be found here. The BTEA helps underprivileged people worldwide help connect spiritually and guide them to a better life.

2. She Is a University of Florida Graduate

Pam Tebow keynote speaker. Place of Hope. 5th annual Angel Moms Brunch and Benefit. #protectingourchildren pic.twitter.com/jZTvSUqy3C — Danita D. Nias (@DanitaNias) April 13, 2018

Most remember her son’s playing career as a Florida Gator, helping the school to two national championships in a three-year span while winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy. Pamela, as well as her husband mentioned before, are both Florida alumni and members of Gator Nation, too. According to her official website:

Pam Tebow lived all over the world until she was seventeen, when she entered the University of Florida. She graduated with honors from the College of Journalism and Communications at UF. While in college, Pam met Bob, and they were married upon graduation in 1971.

Following their graduation, Pamela and Robert would start their worldwide mission, traveling to Asia. They eventually settled on and lived in the Philippines, raising their children.

3. She Chose to Have Tim Despite Doctor’s Orders

Tebow is coming! Again? Well, yes! Pam Tebow, mother of Tim Tebow, is coming to the Wagon Wheel on Thursday, May 10. She will be sharing her family's amazing story of faith and struggle. Tickets are available at https://t.co/O83A7SaPwP Will we see you there? pic.twitter.com/4sOxqcjGi3 — Grace College (@gracecollege) May 3, 2018

Pamela, during a speech at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. this past January where she was the planned keynote speaker, mentioned that 31 years ago her doctor told her that if she did not abort her baby, her youngest son Tim, she would likely die.

She and her husband rejected the option, and instead let their faith in God guide them through her pregnancy. Eventually Tim was born, although somewhat malnourished. The power of prayer helped Pamela and Robert through a difficult time with Tim:

“‘If you give us a son, we’ll name him Timothy,’ which means honoring God,” she said.

In a somewhat controversial ad that aired during the 2010 Super Bowl, Pamela shared her personal story of Tim and his birth to the world in a heartwarming manner:

At the time the ad was designed for the public to reconsider their stance on abortion, thinking of potential lives who don’t make it to term. There was more to the story; the rest can be found here.

4. She Has Always Been Outspoken About Her Children

This pretty much goes without saying – most parents are vocally supportive of and encourage their children.

TMZ caught Pamela at LAX – where else? – Wednesday and asked about her son’s baseball prospects and future. She enthusiastically blurted: “We’re partial, so we would vote for him to go up to the majors.”

Most crazy fans will say “stick to sports,” but the Mets may actually need Tebow’s bat once September rolls around and there’s nobody left to play. Doesn’t hurt he’s hitting a respectable .270, either.

5. She Regularly Attends & Speaks at Events

Thank you, Pam Tebow, for sharing how we can influence and encourage others at the ILLUMINATE Missions Conference. You have been a blessing to many! #bethelight pic.twitter.com/0cchSja9mo — One Mission Society (@1MissionSociety) July 10, 2018

In addition to the March for Life event in January, Pamela has been involved with and spoken at many anti-abortion/pro-life events through the years, sharing her story. She regularly attends women’s events, and other non-profit groups.

Back In 2010, she was a speaker for the Sav A Life Ministries annual banquet in Atlanta, Georgia, coming off the heels of the Super Bowl ad, which was attended by more than 1,000 people. Earlier this year, she spoke at the Dallas Christian Leadership Banquet, and most recently spoke at the 2018 Illuminate Conference late last month in Indiana.

To request Pamela Tebow, you can fill out a form on her official website here.