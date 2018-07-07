Tour de France 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable in USA

The 2018 Tour de France gets underway Saturday, July 7, as Chris Froome seeks a fifth title, while the likes of Richie Porte, Nairo Quintana, Mikel Landa and Vincenzo Nibali attempt to stop his reign during the three-week race from Noirmoutier to Champs-Elysees in Paris.

In the United States, coverage of all 21 stages of the Tour de France will primarily be on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), with some coverage also on NBC. There will be both live coverage in the early mornings, as well as replayed coverage later each day (full schedule here).

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Surprising to no one, Chris Froome is the favorite to add another title to his resume after winning for the fourth time overall and third in a row last year.

But Froome, who was recently cleared of doping charges stemming from a failed test in September at the Vuelta a Espana, decided to participate in the Giro d’Italia in May for just the second time in his career. He won the race in unbelievable fashion, but winning the first two Grand Tours of the year–the Giro and the Tour de France–is a difficult task that has only been accomplished by six other riders in history–the last by Marco Pantani in 1998.

“Riders who tend to double up on the first two Grand Tours of the season tend to have a hard time staying in top form during the third week of the Tour,” wrote Deadspin’s Patrick Redford. “He’s also 33 and only won last year’s race by 54 seconds. Froome is there for the taking.”

There are a handful of different riders capable of putting an end to Froome’s run.

Australia’s Richie Porte, who finished fifth overall at the Tour de France in 2016, just captured the overall victory at the 2018 Tour de Suisse last month. Nairo Quintana has twice finished second to Froome in France and will look to bounce back after the Giro-Tour double led to a 12th-place finish last year. Or perhaps his Movistar teammate Mikel Landa, who came over from Team Sky this year, will lead the way. There’s also Vincenzo Nibali, who take advantage of Froome’s crash in 2014 to win it all. Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet were both on the podium last year, with the former losing to Froome by just 54 seconds, and both could certainly challenge again.

If Froome sweeps aside the other challengers as he has done in the past, a fifth win would tie him with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain for the most (non-stripped) titles of all-time.