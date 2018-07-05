UFC 226: No Replacement For Max Holloway & Co-Main Event

UFC 226 is just days away, and features one of the best cards of the MMA calendar. Unfortunately for fans, one of the top matches of the card, the co-main event bout for the featherweight title, has been scratched from the night altogether.

Max Holloway has withdrawn from the bout due to concussion symptoms. According to his team through MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, Holloway has been dealing with the symptoms before his weight cut, and was admitted to the ER Monday night. He was released Tuesday afternoon, but symptoms persisted. After his most recent open workout Holloway reportedly went to his room and crashed, where his team found him difficult to wake up. It was added that he had flashing vision and slurred speech when he awoke, and was immediately returned to the hospital for further tests and examination.

That was released Wednesday night, giving UFC no time to prepare a replacement fight. Therefore, Brian Ortega was forced to withdraw and the fight removed from the card. The event still has 10 fights, but it’s unknown if the main event or even the main card will see a bout get bumped up. For now, the only main event for Saturday will be Daniel Cormier fighting Stipe Miocic.

It’s a downer for Ortega, who was only a slight underdog heading into his title shot. He tweeted about the situation, saying “We’ll deal with this (expletive) later.” It’s unknown if Ortega will receive compensation for UFC 226.

With Holloway hospitalized, it’s tough to say if the fight can simply be pushed back to UFC 227. That event already has a solid card, with Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo leading into a rematch between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garabrandt as a co-main event.

Furthermore, if Holloway is out for an extended period of time, it could muddle up the featherweight division. Brian Ortega is undefeated and at the top of the contender rankings, but behind him are veterans Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar.

UFC 226 is on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.