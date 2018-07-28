Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC Calgary Online

An amazing three former UFC champions line the main card of UFC Calgary on Saturday night. A rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier serves as the main event, while Jose Aldo battles Jeremy Stephens, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Tecia Torres.

The first preliminary card, which starts at 4 p.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Then, both the second set of prelims (6 p.m. ET) and the main card (8 p.m. ET) will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of those fights live (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

For a non-PPV event, this is a seriously stacked card.

In the main event, former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez takes on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their UFC 211 bout from May 2017. That one was ruled as a no contest after Alvarez hit Poirier with illegal knees in the second round, and with each getting some big wins since (Alvarez over Justin Gaethje in the UFC 218 Fight of the Night; Poirier getting TKO’s and Fight of the Night bonuses against Anthony Pettis and Gaethje), the rematch is on.

Building up to that anticipated main event, we have two other former champions in action.

First, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who defended her women’s strawweight title five times before a pair of losses to Rose Namajunas, will face Tecia Torres, who lost to Jessica Andrade in February but remains Top 5 in the division.

Next, Jose Aldo, the long-time UFC featherweight champ who was once considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the business before three losses in his last four fights, looks to get back on track against Jeremy Stephens. “Lil Heathen” has won his last three, grabbing the Fight of the Night bonus twice and Performance of the Night once.

Alvarez’s last non-PPV card was in July 2016 during International Fight Week. Jedrzejczyk’s was, coincidentally enough, the very next day during The Ultimate Fighter. Aldo has never been on a non-PPV UFC card.

It’s rare to see any of them on a Fox card. But put them all on the same one, and match them all up against interesting opponents, and that’s one of the best cable-TV cards you’ll ever see.