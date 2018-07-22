Shogun vs Smith Live Stream: How to Watch UFC Hamburg Online

A light heavyweight battle between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Anthony Smith headlines the UFC Fight Night card in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday. All-in-all, there are 13 fights on tap.

The first preliminary card, which starts at 10:30 a.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Then, both the second set of prelims (Noon ET) and the main card (2 p.m. ET) will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of those fights live (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which has a channel package that is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the fights live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most games and events up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the fights live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to watch after it airs.

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the fights live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.