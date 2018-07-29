USA vs Australia Live Stream: How to Watch Tournament of Nations Online

Both coming off two-goal victories on the first day of the 2018 Tournament of Nations, the United States and Australia meet Sunday inside Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

Preview

In the opener against Japan, the United States looked dangerous in the attack. Christen Press and Tobin Heath were playmakers in the midfield, Alex Morgan was a poacher in front of goal on her way to a hat trick before the game even hit the hour-mark, and Megan Rapinoe had a nice (and a little lucky) 1-2 with Rose Lavelle for the team’s fourth goal.

Defensively, though, things weren’t nearly as pretty. With a somewhat inexperienced back line (goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made just her 30th national team appearance, while defenders Emily Sonnett, Abby Dahlkemper and Tierna Davidson are all at 20 or fewer), the Americans made some mistakes and easily could have given up more than the two goals they allowed.

They may not be able to afford the same kind of defensive effort when they go up against Australia, who scored three against Brazil in their opener. The first came via an own goal, while Tameka Butt and Samantha Kerr found the back of the net to cap off the dominant win.

The last time these teams met was at last year’s Tournament of Nations, with Australia springing the 1-0 upset victory in Seattle en route to winning the tournament. Jill Ellis’ squad, which is undefeated since that loss (15-2-0), will welcome the chance for revenge on Sunday night, but if the opener was any indication, the Matildas aren’t going to make it easy.