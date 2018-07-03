Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup With DeMarcus Cousins for 2018

The Golden State Warriors are on the attack as the team added DeMarcus Cousins to their lineup, per Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania. Cousins gives the Warriors a complete starting lineup of five all-stars. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins will sign a one-year deal for $5.3 million, the taxpayer mid-level exception.

Steph, Klay, KD, Draymond add Boogie Cousins. https://t.co/OX0Jjz7rVO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

Assuming he is healthy, Cousins on the Warriors offense is downright scary. Here’s a look at the Warriors current roster and projected starting lineup. This roster includes free agents, as noted in italics, which means they may not be on the final 2018-19 roster.

Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup With DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins

C- DeMarcus Cousins, Zaza Pachulia (UFA), David West (UFA), Damian Jones

PF- Draymond Green, Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney (UFA)

SF- Kevin Durant (PO), Andre Iguodala, Jacob Evans

SG- Klay Thompson, Nick Young (UFA), Patrick McCaw (RFA)

PG- Steph Curry, Quinn Cook, Shaun Livingston



Boogie Cousins Will Not Be Ready to Play Until December or January

Cousins sustained an ACL injury last season, and his status for the start of the season up in the air. Wojnarowski reported Cousins is hoping to return in either December or January, making him unavailable for at least the first two months of the season. Cousins previously told The Undefeated in May that he was shooting to be back for the start of the 2018-19.

“I’m looking forward to starting the season,” Cousins told The Undefeated. “That’s my own personal goal, so we’ll see what happens. That’s what I’m working on. The doctors haven’t really given me an answer because of the time I injured myself and the amount of time that I have. It’s basically open field because I have so much time. But for me, I’m shooting to be ready for training camp.”

Warriors Projected Cap Space: -$60 Million

It is no surprised based on the strength of the Warriors roster, the team is way over the cap. The Warriors already announced they have agreed to terms with Kevin Durant, and they will still be able to keep the roster together for another season. Next summer will push the Warriors into a tough decision process as Thompson becomes a free agent. Green’s deal expires the following year, and both players are likely to want raises. Cousins will sign a one-year deal so it will not have a major impact on the Warriors cap situation, except for the owners paying more of the luxury tax.

The 3rd splash Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let’s go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

Golden State was able to sign Durant two summers ago when the cap took a large spike. Now, the cap is projected to continue leveling out, meaning the Warriors luxury tax bill will continue to rise significantly. Warriors GM Bob Meyers got some help during the draft from an unlikely source, his star big man. USA Today detailed Green’s involvement in the pre-draft process.