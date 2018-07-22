How to Watch British Open Final Round Online for Free

With a leaderboard that includes Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods all in contention for the Claret Jug, the final round of the 2018 Open Championship promises to be must-watch television.

In the United States, coverage Sunday will be on the Golf Channel from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, then moves to NBC from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch both channels live (or you can DVR all the action) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) and the Golf Channel are both included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch either channel’s coverage of the final round up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both NBC (live in most markets) and the Golf Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, while the Golf Channel is in the “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the action live on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

