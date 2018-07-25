Bayern vs Juventus Live Stream: How to Watch International Champions Cup Online

Lincoln Financial Field in Philly plays host to a different kind of football on Wednesday night, as European giants Bayern Munich and Juventus meet for a friendly in the 2018 International Champions Cup.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN U.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the match (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ESPN U.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you aren’t able to watch the match live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN U is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on when signing up for your free trial.

ESPN Platforms

The match can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

This will be Bayern’s second match of the tournament after disposing of Ligue 1 champions PSG, 3-1, at Wortersee Stadion on Saturday.

In manager Niko Kovac’s debut with his new squad, The Bavarians put forth an impressive second-half effort after trailing 1-0 at the break. Javi Martinez headed home a corner in the 60th minute, Renato Sanches scored on a wonderful free kick in the 68th, and 17-year-old Joshua Zirkzee capped the scoring by finishing off a Serge Gnabry cross.

Our first game in 2018/19 season will go down as a 3-1 comeback win against PSG. 👊 Highlights 👇 #FCBPSG #AudiFCBTour #ICC2018 pic.twitter.com/1lPPSDLbao — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) July 22, 2018

As for Juventus, this marks their first match of the 2018-19 preseason. Massive summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be in the squad, and the same goes for Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa, but there will still be plenty to watch.

The competition in goal between Wojciech Szczesny and new transfer Mattia Perin following the departure of legend Gianluigi Buffon should be a storyline leading up to the start of the season next month, and while Szczesny won’t be playing here, it’s an opportunity for Perin to prove himself worthy of the starting XI.

And though Costa won’t be in the lineup, this still serves as a good time to see other new additions, such as Joao Cancelo, Andrea Favilli and Emre Can.

The last time these two teams met was in the 2015-16 Champions League Round of 16, with Bayern winning the second leg, 4-2, to advance to the quarterfinals. This one won’t be nearly as tense, but it should still nevertheless be an entertaining battle.