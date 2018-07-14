Wimbledon Final Odds: Djokovic vs. Anderson

After two marathon matches, Novak Djokovic will meet Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Anderson defeated John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set to advance to his second career Grand Slam final, while Djokovic outlasted Rafael Nadal over two days to pursue his fourth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic had solid odds to reach this point, but Anderson is a pleasant surprise. Neither were the top favorite, but each knocked off a favorite (Federer and Nadal) to reach this stage. Djokovic was a modest +650 to win the tournament, while Anderson was a sizable underdog at +6600 according to OddsShark.com.

Wimbledon Final Odds

Here are the latest odds from 5Dimes:

Djokovic -550

Anderson +425

It’s a career milestone for Anderson, who last reached this stage at last year’s US Open. The South African met Rafael Nadal in last year’s final in New York, and was swept on the hard court 3–6, 3–6, 4–6. Anderson is the first South African to reach a Wimbledon final since Brian Norton accomplished the feat in 1921.

Some might see the names and think it’s a one-sided matchup, but Anderson is not an opponent to be taken lightly. He’s one of the top ten ranked players in the ATP (Djokovic is 21st) and defeated three top-25 players en route to the final.

In this matchup, it’ll be a meeting of two powerful serves. Anderson had a whopping 49 aces in his slugfest with Isner, who set the ATP match record with 53. Djokovic has a fearsome serve of his own, racking up 23 against Nadal.

These two have met six times since 2008, with Anderson only winning the earliest encounter. The pair actually most recently met at Wimbledon, when Djokovic rallied from two sets down to beat Anderson in five sets in the 2015 round of 16.

Of course, the fatigue factor is going to be massive. Anderson has an extra day’s rest, but did in fact play 99 games over six hours on Friday. Djokovic, who is looking for his first major since 2016, had a quick turnaround on Saturday morning and won’t have much time to recover.

Djokovic is the favorite, but Anderson’s serve will keep him in the match. Ultimately I’m going with Joker, who played outstanding against Nadal and appears to be returning to his previously dominant form.

Prediction: Djokovic in four sets