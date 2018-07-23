WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Spoilers & Match Results July 23rd

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 p.m. EST. We will provide live updates and spoilers here, but in the meantime, here’s a rundown of what to expect:

Brock Lesnar is scheduled for a Universal Title defense at SummerSlam. His challenger will be Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley, both of whom have won a Triple Threat to stand out from a group of other contenders. It remains to be seen whether Reigns or Lashley will have the last laugh in terms of booking that Universal Title match, but the two will square off tonight in a match that is sure to be among the episode’s most exciting events.

We can also assume that the dynamic between Sasha Banks and Bayley will get more air time, especially after the breakthrough they seemingly incurred at the end of last week’s episode. Banks told Bayley that her animosity stems from her love of her best friend’s giving spirit and emotional vulnerability. She added that she wouldn’t allow anybody to beat up Bayley besides her. Tonight’s episode will be crucial in either mending their friendship or splintering it for good and establishing the two as sworn enemies.

Ronda Rousey’s suspension was originally up tonight, and she would have been allowed to play a bigger role in promoting the upcoming match set between her and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, but Rousey violated her suspension last week. RAW general manager Kurt Angle told Rousey that the only way she would get that title shot is if she would serve an additional week of suspension. Bliss is known for being a manipulative wrestler, however, so its possible that she might try to goad Rousey into the ring tonight, in the hopes of squashing Rousey’s chances at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, the B-Team will have to face down “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt, since the duo have has called in its rematch clause. The B-Team have been on a roll of late, but there is a healthy amount of skepticism from fans that they may not have what it takes to beat Hardy and Wyatt a second time. Whatever the outcome, tonight’s match will be a crucial one for the B-Team.

The episode’s biggest story, however, would be the return of RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon. WWE announced through Twitter that McMahon to make a historic announcement. Some have speculated that her announcement could be about the Brock Lesnar Universal Champion or possibly the introduction of the Women’s tag team Title, which was teased back before Money In the Bank.

Given that Baron Corbin has been reporting to McMahon behind Kurt Angle’s back, we can assume that he will play a pivotal role in the announcement itself.