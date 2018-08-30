Chargers vs 49ers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Chargers to conclude their preseason schedules on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

Preview

The 49ers got some good news this week as tight end George Kittle, who separated his shoulder in their preseason opener, returned to practice Tuesday. The 24-year old was temporarily derailed, but seems to be fully healthy as he’s looking to make an impact this season in his second season.

George Kittle (shoulder) was back at practice today. He did some individual work but wasn’t running routes. #49ers — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 28, 2018

Running back Alfred Morris had a solid effort rushing for 84 yards on 17 carries last week, but Jerick McKinnon returned to practice himself and is taking part in conditioning drills. McKinnon has been nursing a calf injury, and head coach Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff have not rushed McKinnon back just yet.

Last #49ers practice report until regular season

TE Kittle (shoulder) OT Gilliam (concussion) are back

RBs McKinnon & Breida looking healed in individual conditioning

QB Garoppolo goes over route concept with WR Goodwin (just small things that cool to see still)

LT Staley rests pic.twitter.com/Srw5MktZRe — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 28, 2018

McKinnon is expected to be a bellcow type of player for Shanahan this season, similar to how he utilized Devonta Freeman next to Matt Ryan when he was offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons before taking the San Francisco job last offseason.

The Chargers enter this season as the consensus team who missed the playoffs last season, but is likely to make the playoffs this season. Many experts have Los Angeles improving, winning nine or more games and capturing the AFC West division championship.

In order to do that, the defense needs to remain dominant, and it certainly has the workhorses to do it.

According to head coach Anthony Lynn, defensive lineman Joey Bosa (foot) will “absolutely” be ready to play Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Lynn says he believes Joey Bosa will “absolutely” be ready Week 1 vs. the Chiefs. Says he thinks he could have played if today was a regular season game. — Ricky Henne (@ChargersRHenne) August 26, 2018

In addition to Bosa, the Chargers have Melvin Ingram on the other side in their 403 defense, and a formidable secondary.

Casey Heyward, Desmond King, Trevor Williams, and 2018 first-round draft pick Derwin James gives Los Angeles some of the best defensive backs in the league. Losing Jason Verrett in July to a torn Achilles wasn’t ideal, but the Chargers have the overall depth to survive the large blow.