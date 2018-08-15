Aaron Judge: When Will Yankees’ Star Slugger Return?

New York Yankees’ All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge has missed the last 19 games with a right wrist fracture. After Judge’s initial diagnosis, his return was set at approximately three weeks, but that timetable is now looking more uncertain.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman appeared on WFAN 660 in New York to discuss Judge and provide other significant Yankees updates Wednesday:

Aaron Judge's absence might be longer than expected, but there is no new timetable for his return, Brian Cashman tells @JackCurryYES. pic.twitter.com/UmV4X8watK — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 15, 2018

#Yankees GM Brian Cashman joined @mikeson to provide updates on Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, Cashman also revealed that Justus Sheffield will get called up this season. https://t.co/ZkLpIaKjQl — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) August 15, 2018

Cashman revealed Judge’s timetable is now expected to be longer, as he underwent another MRI since being placed on the disabled list almost three weeks ago.

Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge’s status today on ⁦@WFAN660⁩ : pic.twitter.com/F5MaCmTPGY — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) August 15, 2018

Brian Cashman told WFAN today that Aaron Judge underwent a cortisone shot. “I doubt he hits the ground running,” Cashman said. So, the 3 week timeline was wildly optimistic. Judge expected back this season but it’s gonna be awhile. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) August 15, 2018

Judge has yet to swing a bat since he was injured, but has been able to do conditioning and outfield work recently, which includes running the bases and fielding balls in right field. Cashman also revealed Judge received a cortisone shot Monday to alleviate pain.

It is doubtful Judge returns to the Yankees in August. The Yankees are also missing catcher Gary Sanchez (groin), and activated him off the DL in July only to see him placed back on days after re-aggravating the initial injury. In Judge’s case, September is a much more likely target date at this point.

The Yankees’ offense, however, has remained productive in Judge’s absence, averaging over five runs per game. They are also 10-8 overall since Judge went on the DL.