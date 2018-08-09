Andrew Luck Starting For Colts Thursday: How Long Will He Play?

585 days.

That’s how long its been since Andrew Luck has played professional football. The two aren’t connected, but just for comparison, Luck has not played during the entire Donald Trump presidency.

But now he’s back, and he’s ready to take his place among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

With a fully healed shoulder and renewed optimism, Luck and the Colts begin their preseason Thursday when they visit the Seahawks. Luck is expected to play more than most franchise quarterbacks would for the first preseason game, and could see as many as four offensive series. For comparison, Tom Brady has not played in three of his last four preseason openers.

Its been a tough road for Luck, who tried valiantly to play last season before being shut down so his shoulder could fully heal. His journey included a trip to Europe, a cortisone shot, a brief period throwing a college-sized ball, and recently, Luck revealed that he wasn’t sure if he’d ever play again.

“There were one or two moments where I wondered if I am ever going to be able to do this again,” Luck told ESPN on Tuesday. “Certainly this (Thursday) isn’t what I’ve been working toward the whole time, but sort of in the same vein it is another step in this journey and one that is sort of about the next one right now. That’s really exciting and that’s fun.”

Luck originally injured his right shoulder in a 2015 game against Tennessee, and tried to play through injury but was ultimately shelved after seven games. In his last full season, Luck threw for 4,761 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading the Colts to an 11-5 regular season record. Without Luck last season, the Colts traded for Jacoby Brissett midseason and finished 4-12.

Luck will get the start, and Brissett is also expected to get some work done. The Colts have two other quarterbacks on the roster, but it’s unknown how much playing time Phillip Walker or Brad Kaaya will see.

If you want to see how truly desperate the Colts fanbase is, listen to JMV from 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis, who says that the Colts should let Andrew Luck get hit on the first offensive play. You know, to make sure he’s ok.