Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Time, Channel & Lineup

Emirates Stadium is the site of the final match of the Premier Leagues opening weekend as Arsenal host City. The match will kick off at 11 am Eastern and will air on NBC Sports Network in the United States.

For the first time in 22 years, there’s a new face roaming the sideline for Arsenal. Unai Emery has plenty of big-game experience, spending the last five years some of the top clubs in Europe. He led Paris Saint-Germain back to the top of the mountain in France this past season, and before that won three straight Europa League with Sevilla.

Unfortunately for Emery, Arsenal are already dealing with injury issues before a major fixture to open the season. With several defenders down and Nacho Monreal a real doubt to play, Emery has toyed with the idea of using Danny Welbeck at left back. The 28-year old forward doesn’t have much experience at defender, but hes buried on the depth chart up front and Arsenal have no plans to sell. This might be Welbeck’s best change to get back onto the field.

There’s excitement to be had for Arsenal, but they’ve put the optimism on hold for Sunday. City are a massive challenge, fresh off of last week’s convincing Community Shield win over Chelsea. It’ll be a Premier League debut for Riyad Mahrez as a City player, who became the team’s biggest-ever transfer signing in the offseason. City could also start summer signing Ederson, who could get the nod over Claudio Bravo. Bravo kept a clean sheet in the Community Shield.

Even with a record title run in the books, Guardiola realizes that the journey is harder on the second attempt.

“Doing the same as we have done will not be enough. That’s my experience at Bayern Munich and Barcelona – you always have to demand more to keep that level,” Guardiola told reporters earlier this week.

In addition to the above changes, City could introduce Benjamin Mendy at the back. Mendy is expected to become the team’s starting left back, and is ready to return to action after tearing a cruciate ligament earlier this season.

