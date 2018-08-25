Chiefs vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Patrick Mahomes era has officially arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they get ready to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action.

The game is scheduled to start Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on NFL Network, which can be watched online via FuboTV. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on where you live:

If The Teams are in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Kansas City, St. Louis, Topeka, Wichita or Rockford, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in Chicago, where the game is on Fox, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV are your best options.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If the Teams Aren’t in Your Market

For everyone outside of the Chiefs and Bears markets, the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, which is included in main FuboTV channel package.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

Last week, Mahomes did a terrific job of showing off the arm strength that made him a Top 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes’ highlight-reel worthy 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill have fans excited for what the second-year pro can do in his first full season as a starter in Andy Reid’s offense.

Mahomes also completed two-thirds (8-for-12) of his pass attempts for 138 yards, but threw a careless interception in the end zone on Kansas City’s first series. His quick recovery was a good sign, though.

Mahomes is also finally incorporating offseason acquisition Sammy Watkins into the mix. Watkins, on his third team in two seasons, is still looking for that true breakout season; his talent was on full display at practice this week, and it seems the two are starting to build chemistry.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins had perhaps his most productive week of practice, perhaps an indication he’s ready to bust from the slump that leaves him without a catch through two preseason games. “As you see in practice, (QB Patrick Mahomes) threw… https://t.co/T4NW4RH2Lk — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 23, 2018

The Chiefs’ secondary gained some valuable help this week, as cornerback Orlando Scandrick was brought aboard on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. Scandrick, who was cut by the Washington Redskins last week, should play in nickel and dime situations, and be the primary backup to Kendall Fuller. Fuller, coincidentally enough, was also a Redskin – he was included in the offseason trade that sent quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.

Chicago’s primary concern at the moment is getting everybody healthy, which includes a large chunk of their offense.

Head coach Matt Nagy says he’s confident wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara, two players the Bears are counting on heavily this season, should be ready for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Nagy said he's very confident WR Taylor Gabriel and CB Prince Amukamara will be ready for season-opener in Green Bay. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) August 20, 2018

In addition to Gabriel and Amukamara, Jordan Howard, Allen Robinson and Kevin White, so practically Chicago’s entire offense, have questions about their long-term healthy they need to answer as the regular season begins.

Right now, there is tremendous hype surrounding tight end Trey Burton.

Burton is expected to flirt with 1,000 receiving yards pending his health. After serving as the Eagles’ primary backup in each of the past two seasons, Burton had somewhat of an eye-opening 2017 season. Despite being behind Zach Ertz, he accumulated 248 receiving yards on 23 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per reception.

The Bears signed Burton to a four-year, $32 million contract in the offseason. He is expected to be second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s primary receiving target this season, and a target monster for fantasy purposes.