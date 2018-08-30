Colts vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

Coming off a 2-1 record, the Indianapolis Colts will look to finish up their preseason on Thursday night when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Cincinnati, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in Indianapolis, where the game is on Fox, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV will each work for your live streaming needs.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

The Colts and the Bengals are in the rare position of facing each other in the preseason, and then face each other again in the regular season opener. For the Colts, the offensive tackle position has remained a major question throughout the preseason, and that’s something that head coach Frank Reich will try to rectify during tonight’s game.

Reich said that rookie Braden Smith will start against the Bengals at right guard, while veteran Joe Haeg will start at right tackle. The other candidates for the starting right tackle position are Tyreek Burwell, Le’Raven Clark, Austin Howard, J’Marcus Webb, and Mark Glowinski. Expect to see some of these names on the field, as they position will likely go to the player who most impresses Reich.

“I’m very confident in myself,” Haeg told Indy Star. “I think I understand the game well, but I also understand the best guy is going to play. I’m just going to keep grinding.” Smith was similarly confident during his interview, saying: “You just gotta be ready for whatever. I just do what I can at practice, but at the end of the day, they do what’s best for them.”

The Bengals have fared much better during the preseason, going 3-0. There was also the news on Tuesday when the team extended Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap for a combined $110 million, instantly bolstering the excitement of their fans.

That said, head coach Marvin Lewis doesn’t plan to give much playing time to his starters, who largely dominated the first three contests, and will instead be giving it to roster players eager to earn their keep. Don’t expect the most thrilling contest of the preseason, but at the very least, its a sign of the regular season football that’s right around the corner.