11 Best Old School Skateboards: Compare & Save (2018)

Old-school skateboards refer to the awesomeness that are vintage skateboarding set-ups. In other words, they’re what people rode way back when skateboarding was a budding industry.

For the quick and dirty: I’ve determined the Moose Complete is the best old school skateboard because of the quality you receive, for the price–a true stand-out.

Skip ahead to see the rest of the “vintage” skateboards. Or, stay with me, while we dive into some history.

Here’s the quick down low on what we’ll be covering:

Read it all, or only what you’re interested in. Either way, let’s get our learning caps on, and jump into this sport’s rich history.

The first skateboards made their way into the public eye in the late-’40s and early-’50s, most likely by surfers. You can’t always have perfect waves, so why not make your own on pavement?

Commonly referred to as “sidewalk surfing”, there doesn’t seem to be a single “father of skateboarding”. Rather, a number of skate shops opened up with the same concept, at the same time.

Originally, they were built with wooden boards and roller skate wheels attached to the bottom. Most riders went barefoot, to truly emulate that surfing feel.

By the ’60s, Southern California (shocker!) became skateboarding’s hub. A number of manufacturers in the area sold decks that resembled small surfboards.

The ’70s brought about polyurethane (PU) wheels, causing a resurgence in the sport’s popularity. Previously, wheels were made of clay or metal….you can imagine how sucky those were.

With continued improvement, the mid-’70s saw a turning point in the truck industry. As the trucks became easier to manipulate, the decks get wider, to accommodate for this newfound maneuverability.

Around this time, there was a sharp rise in the number of skateboard competitions, as well as the grand opening of the world’s first two skate parks.

This shift in popularity expanded the sport from solely freestyle and downhill racing (slalom), to more trick-heavy vert skating.

Freestyle skating remained a rider-favorite through-the-’80s, with many of the modern street skating basics invented during this timeframe, like the kickflip and the impossible.

This influence was apparent, as street skating still largely used vert-specific boards–slide rails, soft wheels, short noses.

In turn, this increased tension, and created a real split amongst the different types of riding, often called “genres” or “styles”. This split paved way for the popularity of street skating in the ’90s.

By the time the mid-’90s rolled around, dramatic improvements had been made to skateboard decks, since their OG releases in the ’70s.

The well-loved shape, commonly called “popsicle”, derives from freestyle boards of the ’80s, with a relatively narrow width, and symmetrical cut. Since the mid-’90s, this shape has remained virtually unchanged.

To this day, skateboarding is one of the most popular sports among people of all-ages, from children to adults.

When you go out and purchase a skateboard today, you’ll notice its symmetrical, semi-narrow shape. In more technical terms, they’re called shortboards, measuring 7.5″-to-8″ wide.

This smaller size allows the rider to execute more technical tricks, or tackle street riding more easily. These new-school decks have an entirely different look and purpose than old-school decks.

Vintage boards tend to be 8.25″-or-wider, giving them a leg-up, with regard to stability. Moreover, they tend to have an asymmetrical-shape, kicktail, and a wider nose.

Ideally, they’re best ridden in OG skating pools, ramps, or carving the streets like a fiend.

The dissimilarities continue with a old-school vs new-school skateboard, in that most OG decks are flat. In other words, there’s no concave.

Deck concave directly affects the board’s performance. As a general rule, concavity increases the board’s grip on your feet.

When there’s no concave, or a “flat concave”, your feet have more room. In turn, you can show off or boardwalk far more easily, than decks with concave.

So, an old-school skateboard provides you with a solid cruise, with the ability to show off some unique tricks, or take a ramp with ease.

For a more in-depth look at the topic, head over to this skateboard guide.

There are typically four types of skateboard decks:

Shortboards – trick skateboards

Cruiser boards – ideal for cruising around town, very maneuverable

Old-School boards – ramps, pools & cruising

Longboards – transportation, downhill racing (electric longboards are popular, too)

Each has its own riding-type, although there is some crossover amongst skateboard decks.

Where old-school skateboard really make a name for themselves, is their perfect marriage of both cruising and trick riding.

After all, most skateboarders don’t have a single preference. Instead, they want to bust out some tricks, and still travel place-to-place, with ease.

Vintage skateboards provide a solid base, for showing off and maintaining speed after a good kick. Drop a ramp, and land smooth as buttah.

One last note: There are technically three types of old-school boards:

Vintage old-schoolers – truly manufactured in the early days

Reissues – new manufacturing process of old decks

New old-schoolers – weren’t available during the olden days

While they all fall under the same “old school skateboard” designation, there are key differences between them.

True vintage decks have the most feel of an old-school board, but they’re typically the most-expensive, and least-maneuverable. Manufacturing practices have come a long way since then.

Reissues are simply old-school decks that used to be produced many-moons-ago, but have been brought back into their current line-up. “Throwbacks” would be another great descriptor.

New old-school boards are skateboards that weren’t originally produced back-in-the-day, but still have that same old-school flair.

All three are an incredible choice, but it’s important to understand their differences. Ultimately, they determine what kind of ride you’ll experience, when you step on the board.

No one is better than the other–it merely comes down to your preferences.

Now that I’ve talked your ear off about the benefits of an old school skateboard, it’s time to ask the question…

What are the best old school skateboards?

1. Moose Old School Complete – $69.99

Pros: Cons: Fantastic for those who want to cruise & hit the park

Concave provides stable, grippy footbed

Amazing quality for the price

Blank deck – customize it as you please Bushings are pretty terrible – replacements increase quality significantly

Comes with hard wheels, more conducive to street riding

When it comes to old-school skateboard decks, you’re generally not talking about some crazy eye-catching graphic. Instead, they tend to be plain, to give you full decorating freedom.

Moose Skateboards have always produced extremely clean decks. Solid colors and minimalist designs are a trademark of this skateboarding brand.

Blank skateboard decks are awesome, and their Old-School Complete is even more awesome.

Moose Old School Complete Specs

Length: 10″

Width: 33″

Shape: Classic old-school, kicktail & kicked nose

Deck Material: 7-ply Canadian maple

Trucks: 9″ Core 6.0 trucks

Wheels: 58mm, hard

Bearings: ABEC 5

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

When you’re looking at a Moose skateboard, it’s easy to see why it’s such a classic: It doesn’t deviate from a traditional set-up.

Its length sets it in the mid-range cruiser size. But, you still have the ability to play around on some tricks.

However, if you really want to lean into its park capabilities, your best bet is to switch out the wheels. They’re on the harder-end-of-the-scale. In other words, they work best for street riding.

In the intro, we dove into the concaveness of old-school decks. Generally, they’re flat–but that’s not a hard-and-fast rule.

This deck has decent concave–not-too-steep, not-too-mellow. So, your feet grip the board well, and make it super easy to control.

Big fan of skating with your dog? This deck’s stable and wide enough, to have your pup pull you to the park.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

Someone who’s looking for a solid cruiser board, while having the ability to tear up the park.

Because of its concave, it’s built for control–a necessity when you’re hitting ramps and pools, especially during landings.

Switching out your wheels is easy (and recommended), if you’re taking more of a trick route. It’s also highly recommended you switch out the bushings, to something like Reds.

Aside from that, though, you’re looking at an amazing skateboard under-$75. And, it covers all of your riding needs. Don’t be a silly goose; get a moose.

Also available in: Natural

2. Santa Cruz Roskopp Face Complete – $135.47

Pros: Cons: 9.5″ x 31.5″ – slightly-smaller-size means good for cruising & park

Rails are installed to protect the graphic – keeps it scratch-free

Krux Trucks have amazing cushion – comfortable from the get-go

Slimeball 60mm 78A wheels are super smooth Definitely more expensive than other models

Bearings are low-quality – need replacements

As far as vintage skateboard companies go, you’re missing the mark, if you don’t talk about the awesomeness that is Santa Cruz. (Same name, but not same as the cannabis-based Santa Cruz Shredders.)

There’s a reason they’re included in my list of the best brands in skateboarding: They’re high-quality and have decades of knowledge under their belt.

So, it’s easy to see why the Roskopp Face made our list.

Santa Cruz Roskopp Face Complete Specs

Length: 31″

Width: 9.5″

Shape: Squared kicktail & nose

Deck Material: 7-ply maple

Trucks: Krux trucks, 1/4″ riser pads

Wheels: 60mm 78A Slimeball wheels

Bearings: ABEC 3

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

When you first peep this Santa Cruz deck, there are a few things that stick out.

First, this deck is slightly-narrower-than-an-average-old-school-deck, clocking in at just 9.5″, rather than the typical 10″.

Second, it has a squared kicktail and nose. In other words, it has edges, rather than a round shape. Square tails are more pivot-y, and snap at the end of turns. Round shapes have “quicker-acting” turns.

When you flip it over, you’ll see that it’s been outfitted with SlimeBall rails. What this means for you, is the ability to slide, without wrecking the graphic.

Next up: The non-visual qualities. Let’s talk about the trucks.

Krux trucks are considered the world’s best cushions. As a rider, they’ll feel broken-in from the very first kick. Many pros opt for Kruxes.

Trucks, of course, are nothing without an appropriate set of wheels. The 60mm 78A Slimeball wheels are the perfect pairing.

They’re wide, which increases traction and stability at high-speeds. And, you’re less-likely to slide-out. As a stone ground wheel, they’re smooth right out-of-the-box. There’s no break-in period, just like the trucks.

A durometer of 78A is the most common wheel-type amongst cruisers and longboards. Because of their grippiness around corners, and ability to take on cracks and rough surfaces propel them to widespread popularity.

One place where this old-school deck falls short, is the bearings. At an ABEC 3, they’re paltry-at-best. For optimum riding, you’ll definitely want to upgrade to something better.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

Someone who’s looking for a true cruiser board, at a mid-range-size.

What makes this vintage-inspired skateboard unique, is that it has the incredible stability of a wide deck at a shorter-length. Coupled with classic longboard wheels, it provides an insanely smooth ride.

On the flip side, though, it’s slightly-smaller-size renders it an awesome choice, for dropping into pools–especially with the Krux trucks.

I mean, there are rails for a reason!

Ultimately, this board is whatever you want to make it. It’s ultra-versatile, and fits right in with your dynamic lifestyle.

You truly can never go wrong with a Santa Cruz.

3. Epic Sports Old School Complete – $59.99

Pros: Cons: Extremely comfortable to ride, from the get-go

Slight concave allows for tons of control

Wheels take on cracks and bumps with ease

Very stable – perfect for cruising Despite addition of risers, still experience wheel bite, with loose trucks

Bearings are just ok – could do with an upgrade

Doesn’t perform well in the park

Old school longboards and skateboards all exude the same quality: Comfort. Owing to their wide-decks, they provide ultimate stability, for riders.

Despite this sameness, there are still boards that just feel right, the second you step onto them.

The Epic Sports Old School Complete is one of these skateboards.

Epic Sports Old School Complete Specs

Length: 33″

Width: 10″

Shape: Slightly-pointed nose, kicktail

Deck Material: 7-ply

Trucks: 6.5″ Polish Hanger

Wheels: 62mm

Bearings: ABEC 5

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

Hardware: 1.5″

Riser: .5″ rubber, with grip tape on it

Unlike the Santa Cruz we saw above, this bad boy is a classic 10″ old-school deck. That extra half-inch really adds an extra bit of stability.

Where it deviates from the OG skateboard profile, is its concave. It does have a slight concave, for increased control. The shape is also defined by a kicktail and slightly-pointed nose.

In combination with the wheels, the trucks provide a smooth ride, that doesn’t require much kicking power. And, you can tackle sidewalk cracks and small bumps, with confidence.

A half-inch rubber riser’s been installed, to raise the height of the board. In more technical terms, this helps reduce wheel bite.

Keep in mind, if you loosen the trucks too much, you may still experience that unfortunate wheel rub.

While not the best in the world, the ABEC 5 bearings hold up pretty well. You’d do best to upgrade them to something better, but isn’t a must.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

People who just want to straight cruise.

This bad boy is not built for the modern-day ramps. If your trucks are too loose, there’s a good chance you’ll eat it hard.

But, if you’re looking for a commuter longboard, in a more reasonable mid-size, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better model, for a lower-price.

An extremely comfortable cruise, for a comfortable amount of cash? Count me in.

Also available in: 9 other designs, including plain red, classic, and skull.

4. MPI Vintage Nos Skateboard – $38.95

Pros: Cons: Fantastic price – less-than-$40

Super fun, unique way to cruise around

Truly vintage, old-school skateboard

Smaller than typical throwback decks – easier to carry Not built for parks

Has slight wear & tear – not a surprise, manufactured in the ’70s

In the intro, I touched on the fact that not all old-school skateboards are made alike. Some are true vintage skateboards: Manufactured back in the day.

Well, if you’re looking for an authentic throwback skateboard, then you need a MPI Vintage Nos Skateboard.

MPI Vintage Nos Skateboard Specs

Length: 25.25″

Width: 6.5″

Shape: Pointed nose, rounded kicktail, no concave

Deck Material: 8-ply, 9/16″ thick

Trucks: 4.0 aluminum alloy

Wheels: 61mm 78A

You’re looking at a serious longboarding relic–a piece of skateboarding history.

Manufactured back in the ’70s, it’s considered “new” old stock–like a reissue, except there wasn’t any new production.

While an old-school skateboard is typically at-least-10″-wide, that’s not always the case, as you can see here. This baby’s a mere 25.25″-long, and just 6.5″-wide.

By most standards, it falls into the mini-longboard category. But, because of its age, it also receives the “vintage” designation.

It exhibits that totally-flat, no concave shape, you’d expect in an old-school deck. A pointed-nose and kicktail allow for great maneuverability.

In true old-school board fashion, it features a typical hole-pattern–still widely in-use today. So, you can switch out trucks, without worry.

The 61mm 78A wheels are a classic longboard wheel, so you can cruise with a sense of comfort. Bumps and cracks aren’t an issue.

Who’s This Longboard for?

Anyone who’s interested in riding a unique, vintage board.

It’s not built for the park. But, it’s the perfect little cruiser board, allowing you to zip around and travel with ease.

Owing to its size, it’s far less-cumbersome than a regular longboard. So, it can easily be tossed into a longboard backpack, or carried in-hand.

For under-$40, you’re in for a phenomenal skateboarding experience.

5. Creature Shed Ice Picks Skateboard – $80.24

Pros: Cons: A bit smaller than other old-schools – makes park riding easier

Ideal for advanced riders

Steep-concave – tons of control & stability

Comes with grip tape Solely the deck – doesn’t come with parts

Not built for beginners

Not everyone who’s looking to buy an old-school skateboard, is in the market for the same thing. Our list of the best old-school boards has focused solely on completes.

Well, there are skateboarders out there, who are interested solely in a new deck–not a whole set-up.

If you’re in this boat, the Creature Shed Ice Picks Skateboard comes highly-recommended.

Creature Shed Ice Picks Skateboard Deck Specs

Length: 31.58″

Width: 9″

Shape: Steep-concave

Deck Material: 7-ply North American maple

Trucks: Pre-drilled holes

Grip Tape: Included, not applied

Take a peek at the measurements–you’ll notice they’re slightly-smaller-than-average. Like the Santa Cruz from above, this means you can hit the park with ease.

This is the first skateboard on the list, to exhibit a steep-concave. A concave at this degree ensures extreme stability and control.

Many decks–both skateboard and longboard–are made with a 7-ply maple. That’s because it’s super durable and reliable in most riding conditions.

Install whatever trucks you please, with the typical pre-drilled hole pattern.

The grip tape is included, but not pre-applied. Slap it on, smooth it out, attach your other parts, and you’ve got yourself a complete board.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

More advanced riders.

When you’re first starting off in the world of skateboarding, you’re more inclined to pick up a pre-assembled set-up.

Once your skill improves, though, there’s a good chance you’ll want to customize what you ride. So, finding trucks, wheels, and of course, a deck, that fit your preferences is a must.

There are many benefits to an old-school deck, which we covered above. And if you’ve determined you love the stability and control of a vintage board, then a Creature Shed Ice Picks Skateboard is the right choice.

6. Powell-Peralta Hotrod Flames Complete – $99.95

Pros: Cons: Hard-rock maple & Airlam, fused with Type 1 glue – ultra-strong construction

Designed by two vert ramp aficionados – amazing on verts

K15 concave feels comfortable for many types of riding

Lifetime guarantee against delamination Bearings are fine, nothing to write home about

Trucks are good for beginners, need an upgrade for more advanced riders

Continuing down the list, we’re at a skateboard line that’s well-known and -loved: Powell Peralta.

Despite their rocky mid-years, they’re back and better than ever. Because they’re such an OG company–and prominently featured in my list of the best brands in skateboarding–they have tons of old-school reissues.

Naturally, that means we needed to include their Hotrod Flames Complete.

Powell-Peralta Hotrod Flames Complete Specs

Length: 33.875″

Width: 9.375″

Shape: Old-school Classic, K15 concave

Deck Material: Hard-rock maple & Airlam, fused with Type 1 glue

Trucks: Core trucks

Wheels: 58mm

Bearings: Amphetamine ABEC 5

Grip Tape: Black Diamond

No matter what kind of Powell Peralta you’re purchasing, from a mini ripper, to a reissue, there’s no doubt you’re receiving quality.

The Hotrod Flames specs fall right in-line with that expectation. Aside from the sweet throwback graphics, the parts come together, to form a fantastic skateboard.

What makes this skateboard really standout, though, is its construction. While most decks are made with a maple of sorts, this Powell Peralta takes it up a notch.

Hard-rock maple makes up a significant portion of this board. But, it also uses AirLam; a stabilizing base-layer, made of two-layers of phenolic resin prepregs.

The two materials are then fused, via a powerful, water-resistant Type 1 glue. From there, it’s finished with a water-based semi-gloss seal. This combination brings life to an incredibly strong, durable deck.

To up the game even further, this deck has a lifetime warranty against delamination.

Even though this is a reissue skateboard, it features a K15 concave. In laymen’s terms, it’s a medium-concave, that’s comfortable for most types of riding.

In conjunction with the ultra-grippy Black Diamond tape, your feet will stay exactly where you want them.

Since this is an old-school deck, here’s a bit of cool history: The shape was designed by Mike Kreski, and the graphic was designed by Jim Knight. Both were old vert kings, and exclusively rode the deck.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

Given its history, it’s safe to say that hitting verts is this baby’s speciality.

So, if you’re a park rat and love to grab some air, this Powell Peralta old-school skateboard is right up your alley.

But, because of its width and concave, it also doubles as a mode of transportation.

Through the years, Powell Peraltas have remained an incredible choice in skateboard decks.

7. Alien Workshop Peace Old School – $89.95

Pros: Cons: Limited Edition Dinosaur Jr. graphic

Ideal for riding on most smooth surfaces – park- & street-friendly

Great for riders of many skill-levels

Decked out with top-notch grip tape Bearings are fine, may need upgrading

A bit narrower than other old-school decks

As far as old school skateboard decks go, most have eye-catching graphics. But, they tend not to dive into pinks full-force.

Pink’s an awesome color, and I’m not just saying that because of stereotypes about genders. Pink’s a freakin’ sweet color.

Alien Workshop felt the same way, which is why they put out their Peace Old School Deck.

Alien Workshop Peace Old School Specs

Length: 32″

Width: 8.7″

Shape:

Deck Material: 100% Canadian maple

Trucks: 6.0 Core trucks

Wheels: 58mm 99A

Bearings: Amphetamine ABEC 5

Grip Tape: Black Diamond

Cheers to freakin’ pink-end. Wait..those aren’t the lyrics. Anyway, this Alien Workshop deck is Limited Edition–a Dinosaur Jr., nonetheless.

If you don’t know who Dinosaur Jr. is, don’t sweat it. But, you’ve probably heard some of their stuff before. Yes, they’re a band.

In fact, they’re probably the most-used band on skate video soundtracks, of all-time. They first made a splash on the scene, in 1991.

Featured in a video, Memory Screen, by none other than Alien Work Shop. Over the past few years, the two have collaborated to release some sick deck artwork.

Without solid parts, though, this deck would be just that: A piece of art. So, expect nothing short of quality, on this bad boy.

Aside from the sweet graphics, the deck’s constructed with 100% Canadian maple. It’s a bit skinner than a classic old-school board, but it’s still considered a mid-length: 32″.

The wheels are much harder than you’d expect, clocking in at a solid 99A. And, they’re a bit smaller too, measuring 58mm. Switch them to something more suitable, if that’s not your style.

Diamond Grip tape keeps your feet in-place, as you tear up a pool, vert, or road.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

Most riders.

We can’t say that about a majority of skateboards, but with this Alien Workshop, we can.

Because of its slightly-narrower-size, it’s more suitable for the park, than other decks. However, it’s still wider than most boards, so it has that same well-loved stable feeling.

The 99A wheels provide awesome grip and speed, making it ideal to travel between park, street, pools, and other smooth surfaces.

In other words, it gives you the tools to tackle just about any reasonable surface, and throw a few tricks, if that’s your jam.

An all-around board, for an all-around rider.

8. Yocaher Old School Vintage Pro – $64.99

Pros: Cons: Perfect for beginners who want to cruise

Wheels are soft, take on rough surfaces easily

Nose is elongated – easier to perform tricks

Graphics are sweet – available in completes & deck-only Not built for advanced riders

Bearings aren’t fantastic – upgrade when you’re more skilled

Oh Yocaher, oh Yocaher, how faithful are thy skateboards. Before you say anything, I already know I’m a dork. But, that doesn’t negate the awesomeness that are Yocahers.

Another skate brand on our list of best skateboarding companies, they produce phenomenal set-ups for beginners.

If you’re just looking to get into the sport, then a Yocaher Old School Vintage Pro is right up your alley.

Yocaher Old School Vintage Pro Specs

Length: 33″

Width: 10″

Shape: Medium concave

Deck Material: 7-ply maple

Trucks: 8.625″ high-quality aluminum alloy, 150mm hanger

Wheels: Q-Ball 62mm 78A

Bearings: ABEC 7 Chrome

If this is your first time hearing about Yocaher, don’t sweat it. They keep their advertising to a minimum, instead choosing to focus on quality, for a great price.

While it has a very classic wheelbase (16″), it doesn’t maintain the same nose shape, as comparable decks. Rather, the hose is a bit longer, to allow riders to perform more tricks.

This combination of traditional industry standards, and lengthened nose, mean that you can test out different types of shredding.

Speaking of shape, it features a medium-concave. So, your feet feel comfortable and stable, right off-the-bat. The 7-ply maple calls for low-flex, which means it feels more solid underfoot.

ABEC 7 bearings aren’t the best, but they’ll start you off on the right foot. Down the road, you may want to upgrade them, for a smoother ride.

Q-ball 62mm 78A wheels, pave the way for a super smooth ride. They truck it right over uneven, cracked, and rough ground–a soft, absorbent wheel.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

Beginners.

Yocahers are built with newbies in-mind. They frequently ask their customers about their likes, dislikes, and wishes in future models.

With that info in hand, they continue to churn out amazing beginner skateboards, at reasonable prices.

Their set-ups aren’t the most high-quality in the world, and that’s ok–you’re not looking to drop a load of cash when you first start out.

Don’t over-pay for a skateboard for beginners, or else you’ll be Yoca-hurt. (Ok, lame puns are done.)

Also available in: Pink & mint VW, green gradient, pink gradient – both in completes & deck-only.

9. Prime Lee FOGhorn Old School Complete – $153.97

Pros: Cons: Great for hitting bowls – small 53mm wheels

Super recognizable, eye-catching graphic

Skinner-than-normal for old-school boards – ups maneuverability

Choose from self-assembly or pre-assembled More expensive than other completes

Overall, parts are ok for the price – you’re paying for the graphic

One of the distinct differences between skateboard and snowboard graphics, is the prevalence of recognizable characters.

You don’t often find well-known characters, like Looney Tunes on snowboards. Skateboards, on the other hand, love using them.

Prime’s one of the big ones to do so, and their Foghorn Old School Complete is to die for.

Prime Lee FOGhorn Old School Complete Specs

Length: 31.75″

Width: 8.5″

Deck Material: 7-ply hard-rock Michigan maple

Trucks: High-performance

Bushings: High-rebound

Wheels: 53mm wheels

Bearings: Skate Rated™

Grip Tape: Multi-layered dual-grit-size

As you get more into skateboarding, you’ll start to build your repertoire of decks. Some you purchase for use, others are because they look sick as hell.

Skateboarding companies capitalize on this appreciation for art, allowing you to marry the two concepts. Prime takes it to a new level, though: Choose from completes or deck-only.

Like the Powell Peralta we saw above, this Prime skateboard is a reissue. Originally dropped in 1991, it became an instant-classic, by Jason Lee.

This time around, though, it’s been reimagined, by Mark Penxa. In conjunction with the use of their original skateboard wood presses, this baby epitomizes a reissue old-school deck.

And, because you’d expect a graphic of this caliber to last a long time, each image is handscreened to the deck.

Its ’90s release date called for a slightly-narrower deck. At the time, companies were transitioning from a true wide-old-school, to the modern popsicle decks you’re used to seeing.

Outfitted with solid parts, you have the option to receive it pre-assembled or self-assembly. With the latter option, you receive a skate tool.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

Those who are interested in doing tricks.

The small 53mm wheels pave the way for stable, slower riding–a must for solid landings. In tandem with the slightly-wider-board, hitting a bowl feels like a breeze.

Prime Heritage’s one of the oldest skateboard manufacturers in-town, and they know a thing or two about making some awesome equipment.

A picture’s worth a-thousand-words, and Foghorn Leghorn’s there to capture every moment.

10. Birdhouse Loy Old School Complete – $84.95

Pros: Cons: Manufactured by Tony Hawk’s brand – Loy’s one of the most popular in their line

Deck is super poppy – fun to ride

Fantastic for riders of all-skill-levels

Ideal for tackling most types of riding More expensive than other completes

It’s no secret that some of the best skateboarding brands were founded and are owned by professionals. After all, passion and knowledge are key to success in these types of companies.

So, if we’re talking pros, we’re talking pros. C’mon, lemme hear it–Tony Hawk! The dude’s a beast-and-a-half, and he knows how to produce some darn good skateboards.

His company Birdhouse, has been killing it since day 1. Say hello to the Loy.

Birdhouse Loy Old School Complete Specs

Width: 8.38″

Deck Material: 7-ply 100% Canadian maple

Trucks: High-performance

Bushings:High-rebound

Wheels:53mm

Bearings: Skate Rated™

When you think of Birdhouse, the Loy may actually come to mind. It’s arguably their most well-known deck–and for good reason.

David Loy’s the mastermind behind this bad boy. A current rider for the Birdhouse team, this dude knows how to absolutely rip it.

That’s why this board’s a must, if you’re looking to elevate your skill-level. In combination with Loy’s knowledge as a skateboarder, and the old-school shape, you’ll feel powerful each time you step on it.

Thanks to 100% Canadian maple, it’s super durable and strong. And, it’s got pop out the *ss, for an ultra-responsive ride.

As for the graphic, it’s printed over various stained veneers, on both the top and bottom. It’s super reminiscent of Birdhouse’s first days in business.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

Any rider, of any skill-level.

I know I said there aren’t many vintage skateboards that can boast this, and I still stand by that. But, this baby’s a solid choice no matter what.

If you’re just getting a taste of skateboarding, or have been shredding sidewalks for years, a Birdhouse Loy is an all-around solid choice.

You’d expect nothing less from the GOAT, and boy, oh boy, does the man deliver.

11. Blind Mark Gonzales – $69.24

Pros: Cons: Banana shape provides stability underfoot

Reissue from the ’90s Blind line – spoof on Powell’s deck

Can tackle many types of terrain

Deck’s made with resin 7 Not a complete – solely a deck

A bit narrower than some of the other models on this list

As we’ve seen over the course of this list of reissue skateboards, is the fact that they come in a plethora of sizes.

What they all have in common, though, is a wide, stable feeling underfoot. While other parts are important, the deck’s the ultimate driver.

Thus, if you’re looking to change up your ride, grabbing a new deck is the way to go. This Blind Mark Gonzales Complete ought to do it.

Blind Mark Gonzales Complete Specs

Length: 32.1″

Width: 9.8″

Shape: Banana

Deck Material: Resin 7

Trucks: Pre-drilled holes

Grip Tape: Not included

Mark Gonzales is a skating veteran, who helped shape the industry into what it is today.

This Blind skateboard may not be as revolutionary, in comparison, but it’s withstood the test of time, to make a comeback as a reissue.

If you’re scratching your head, wondering if this is actually a Powell Peralta–you’d be half-correct. This deck’s a spoof from back in the days when the Dwindle brand was getting big.

What makes this board so standout, though, isn’t the fact it was crafted by a skateboarding genius. Rather, it’s its banana shape–an anomaly in the world of skateboarding.

Banana boards derive their name from their shape: With the distinct rocker–quite literally like a banana.

While most banana boards fall into the 23″ – 27″ range, this baby’s a bit longer at 32.1″. Ultimately, this leads to more stability and an easier time balancing.

Since it comes with pre-drilled holes, attaching a set of trucks is a cinch. Pop on the wheels, and you’re ready to go.

Who’s This Skateboard for?

Anyone who’s looking to really tear it up.

Because of its wide shape and mid-length, it affords you the ability to take it from bowls to backroads. Setting it up’s straightforward enough.

Exude Dwindle’s “Because we can” attitude, to give zero fuzz.

