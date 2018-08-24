7 Best Quest Longboards & Skateboards: Compare & Save (2018)

You popped onto this page, looking for information on Quest longboards and skateboards. Well, my friend, you’ve come to the right place.

For the short answer, we’ve determined the Rorshack is the best Quest longboard. Its price and flexibility as a crossover pushed it into the top spot.

Feel free to skip ahead for the complete list of models. Otherwise, stay with me to get a better grip on Quest as a company.

To learn more, we’ll cover the following:

In order to understand what makes a skate brand great, it’s important to know where they came from.

When quest first arrived on the scene, their goal was to create excitement and find adventure, regardless of where you go in life.

Of course, that means you need a longboard or skateboard to fit your desired lifestyle–and Quest doesn’t disappoint.

While not one of the most well-known longboard companies, like Sector 9 or Arbor, they certainly have held their own over the years, making a name for themselves amongst riders.

Despite this non-widespread-popularity, they’ve created a niche, by focusing on riders and constantly asking about any improvements they’d like to see.

Thanks to a “do-it-all” attitude, they’ve created amazing cruisers, bombers, and other decks that really exude that mentality.

From the get-go, they’ve always been extremely environmentally-conscious. So, all of their bamboo and maple is sustainably sourced.

Their history may not be long, but it’s full of richness and morality. So much so, they’ve landed a spot on my top brands in skateboarding.

Price Range: $30 – $90

Product Range: Medium

Product Types: Tons of cruisers, some mid-boards and skateboards

Designs: Minimalistic, but still eye-catching

Specialties: Low-price for High-quality

After peeping this quick overview, a couple of things are immediately apparent.

First, of course, is the price. They like to keep their prices low, which makes your satisfaction high. After all–that’s one of their customers’ main concerns. (Keep in mind, price range is solely an approximation).

The second thing you’ll notice is the product range. In other words, this describes how large their overall inventory is. Quest doesn’t go big, instead choosing to focus on a small group of their best designs.

As far as what categories those products fall into, though, Quest typically manufactures cruisers and downhills, with options in mid-board and skateboard lengths.

In other words, they cater to most riding types, but definitely have an emphasis on the two most popular styles of riding: Cruising and downhill.

You’d expect a longboard brand focused on saving money to skimp on graphics. Well, you’d be wrong.

Quest’s team puts out fantastic graphics, with a minimalist feel. So, they can save money, while still providing sweet artwork.

All of their boards are available in completes. That means you don’t have to wade through tons of parts–just choose your fave and go.

It’s a fair question that should be asked of any company, really.

You want quality and you don’t want to pay out the nose for it.

….see why Quest takes the cake now? They’re literally in the market to create the highest-quality skateboards and longboards, without breaking the bank.

They also understand their decks aren’t primo, ultra-expensive ones–and that’s ok. They’re not producing fancy schmancy stuff.

Instead, they’re manufacturing equipment that’ll get you where you need to go, at a price that won’t make you want to throw up and die.

So, don’t go in looking to buy a Quest longboard, expecting it to be comparable to your Loaded or Landyachtz.

Expect it to be a Quest–a company that’s proven itself time-and-time-again that they’re the masterminds behind what people want.

Ok, now that I’ve talked your ear off, it’s time to ask….

What are the best Quest longboards?

1. Locker Board – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Comparable to Penny board, except it’s made with wood/bamboo

At 24″, it’s small enough for lockers and skate bags

Built with old-school pool boards in mind

The best skateboard under-$40 ABEC 5 bearings need replacement

May be too small for some riders

What makes the skateboard brand, Quest, so impressive, is the fact that they produce top-notch, cheap completes in a variety of lengths.

Clocking in on the mini side, we have the Loaded Board.

Length: 24″

Deck Shape: Classic

Deck Material: 7-ply bamboo & hardwood

Trucks: 5″ aluminum kingpin

Wheels: 60mm

Bearings: ABEC 5

This little guy’s tiny, coming in at a mere 24″-long.

Its compact nature isn’t the only stand-out piece, though. The deck itself is constructed with 7-ply bamboo and hardwood.

As for the shape, it’s pretty much a pintail, but it does have a slightly-flatter bottom, than a typical pintail.

Flip it over, and you’ll see the 5″ kingpin trucks in aluminum.

Connected to the trucks, are the wheels. Measuring in at 60mm, they’re a good size for such a small longboard.

Inside the wheels, you’ll find the ABEC 5 bearings. They’re definitely not the best, but they’re fine. Upgrade them, for a smoother ride.

I give you one guess, as to how this Quest skateboard got its name.

If you said “its size!” you’d be correct. It’s small enough–24″–to toss into a locker, bag, or even just carry in-hand.

Designed with old-school pool boards in-mind, they’ve fused it with the love of mini boards, to create the ultimate high-quality, cheap version.

Made with a mixture of artisan bamboo and hardwood maple, there’s enough stiffness to feel stable, and enough flex to manipulate it.

When it comes to the parts, you’re looking at nothing fancy. After all, this is a longboard under-$50–heck, under-$40–so you’re not going to receive any brand names.

That being said, though, what you receive is nothing short of high-quality for the price. In other words, you don’t have to worry about it busting in the first hour of use.

While the bearings could use an upgrade, overall, what you’re riding with a Locker Board instills confidence, rather than fear.

You’re looking for a compact skateboard.

While there are tons of mini boards to choose from, none match the design and material of a Locker. Comparable to Pennys, they’re made with bamboo and maple, rather than plastic.

Parts-wise, you’re looking at a really solid set. Nothing’s brand name, but it’s all quality, for the type of riding you’d like to pursue–minus the bearings.

What’s more, is it’s small enough to toss into a locker (duh), or you can throw it on any skateboarding backpack, too.

In the end, you’re looking at huge performance for huge savings.

2. Fishtail Cruiser – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Fishtail with slight kicktail – amazing cruiser, where you can do tricks, too

Incredible price for quality you receive

Smaller length, makes it easier to store in a backpack or locker

Feels very solid underfoot Bigger wheels mean more chances for wheel bite

May be too short for some cruisers’ likings

When you think of a cruiser board, there’s a good chance a longer-deck comes to mind…but don’t let that expectation fool you.

The Fishtail Cruiser’s ready to shatter any and all preconceived notions.

Length: 27″

Deck Shape: Fishtail, slight kick

Deck Material: 7-ply hardwood maple

Trucks: 6″ aluminum trucks

Wheels: 70mm PU

Bearings: ABEC 7

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

Kinda surprising, right? A cruiser coming in at 27″?

While not entirely unheard of, a 27″ longboard cruiser is definitely out-of-the-ordinary.

But, those differences don’t stop there. No, they continue on into the deck shape: Fishtail, with a slight kick.

We haven’t seen fishtail decks before–especially with a slight kickktail. You’re in for a real treat, with this bad boy.

As for the deck’s material, it’s made with a 7-ply hardwood maple. So, it’s not super flexible, which means a sturdier feeling, when you step on.

Looking at the trucks, they’re a typical 6″ set of aluminums. They’re nothing fancy, but they respond well.

Wheel-wise, you’re looking at a similar set to most Quest boards. Coming in at 70mm, they’re a bit bigger for this size, but provide loads of stability.

As you’d expect of ABEC 7 bearings, they work, but they’re not cream of the crop. If you’re super picky, slap on a new pair. Otherwise, you’re probably good.

As a shorter cruiser board, you should have a few expectations.

First, it should be more lightweight than a larger board–and it is. Even with its 7-ply maple construction, the reduction in size makes up for the heavier material.

Second, it should feel solid, even if you pick up some speed. No worries there, with the larger-than-usual wheels, and stiff level-of-flex.

Now, there are a few surprises up this longboard’s sleeve. Most notably, of course, is its shape.

As a fishtail shape, it’s very similar to a pintail: A wider-center, with a shaper nose. Instead of connecting, though, it splits at the tail.

In turn, this provides a more surf-like feel. But that’s not its only advantage. Fishtails are also phenomenal at initiating turns, and cruising for long periods of time.

Awesome, right? Well, this board’s not solely fishtail. It also has a slight kicktail, too. What that means for you, is the ability to hit a few tricks, while maintaining that well-loved cruiser feel.

Once you’ve arrived at your destination, just pop it into a bag, or carry it.

You’re looking for a less-cumbersome cruiser, with the ability to throw some tricks.

Most longboarders don’t prefer a single riding style. No, they like to flow between styles, depending on the mood.

With the Fishtail Cruiser, you can easily tackle some tricks, or travel from place-to-place, with few kicks. Having the ability to do both, is what makes this longboard truly stand-out.

It’s super durable, thanks to a hardwood maple construction, and can tackle most surfaces with its 70mm wheels.

One thing to be aware of: Because they’re larger-wheels on a smaller-board, there’s a good chance you could hit some nasty wheel-bite. Be cognizant of this, and don’t try to carve too hard at high-speeds…or you might need to pick up a few bandaids.

Go from pool, to travel, to school, with this awesome Quest Longboard.

3. Rorshack – $59

Pros: Cons: “Crossover” longboard – good mid-size between longboard & trick board

All parts are great out-the-box – upgrade bearings, if you want

Simple design’s ideal for most riders

Kicktail shape makes tricks & turns easier May need to adjust parts, before stepping on board

Deck may be too stiff for some

As a general rule of thumb, most people think of longboards in ranges 36″-and-above. While true, the sizes technically go down to 33″ (and up-to-59″!)

So, if you’re looking for a shorter longboard–often called a “mid-cruisers” or “mid-boards”–the Rorshack is right up your alley.

(Pssst…it’s featured in my guide to cheap longboards.)

Length: 34″

Deck Shape: Kicktail

Deck Material: Multi-ply hardwood & bamboo

Trucks: 6″ aluminum

Wheels: 65mm 80A PU

Bearings: ABEC 7

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

One of the first things you’ll notice is the length. At 34″, it’s definitely a shorter-longboard, cusping on mid-board sizes.

The kicktail shape’s typical amongst both skateboards and longboards. Because of its popularity, many riders immediately feel comfortable on it.

The deck itself’s constructed with multi-ply hardwood and bamboo, for a very sturdy feeling underfoot.

When you flip over the board, you’ll see the 6″ aluminum trucks. For being a no-name, these things slap–you won’t be disappointed.

For its size, the wheels are a bit larger-than-expected, coming in at 65mm. But, that’s not a bad thing. Bigger wheels allow you to take on rougher surfaces more easily.

Inside the wheel, you’ll find a standard set of ABEC 7s. Not the best on the planet, but they’ll do for the time being. Switch them out, for a smoother ride.

For your convenience, this deck’s been pre-taped.

The Quest Rorshack stands out in a number of ways. But, the most obvious is its “crossover” abilities.

Thanks to its 34″ size, it’s the perfect in-between for a cruiser and a trick deck. And, that sizes makes it far less-cumbersome, than some of the longer boards featured.

Its kicktail shape, also provides a solid base for performing tricks, and cutting turns.

Graphics-wise, the design’s ideal for many types of riders. A splatter design in black is appealing to most people.

When it comes to parts, though, that’s where this baby really shines. For the price, you’d expect “meh”-levels of awesomeness. Oh nay nay–they rock.

The 6″ aluminum trucks really take the cake. They provide a smooth, stable feeling underfoot, while maintaining a solid connection.

Wheels can be hit-or-miss, when you’re looking at cheap longboards. Well, Quest nailed it, with the size and durometer.

At 65mm and 80A, they’re a bit bigger than you’d expect on a mid-board. But, that additional size and hardness paves the way for tackling surfaces that are less-than-ideal. Over time, they shouldn’t develop flat-spots either.

Switching gears, and peeping inside the wheel, you’ll find bearings that work. They might not be the best on the planet, but they’re solid and won’t leave you feeling shaky on the board. Upgrade if you want, but it’s not a must.

Not having to apply grip tape to your board is downright fantastic. After all, you just want to tune it, step on, and go–not add in a whole extra step.

Over time, the grip tape will wear out, and need replacement. But, you’ll be set for a good while before that happens.

You’re interested in a mid-size crossover.

You may already have a shorter deck and longboard in your arsenal–this provides the perfect in-between.

Or, you could be looking to purchase your first complete, knowing you’ll want to try multiple styles of riding.

That’s the beauty of the Rorshack: You can ride in many different ways, while keeping the board small.

Carrying around a big, honkin’ piece of longboard can be a pain.

A Rorshack immediately fixes it. A Rorshack is what you need.

4. Totem – $58.82

Pros: Cons: Riser pads reduce wheel bite significantly

65mm 80A wheels tackle most surfaces you throw their way

Maple & bamboo combo mean it’s stiff, but still maneuverable

Kicktail & slight kicknose make turns very easy May be too flexi for some likings

Stable, but not as stable as a longer board

Whenever I hear the word “Totem”, I automatically think about music festivals. Totems are those giant signs you see in a crowd.

Obviously we’re not diving into that form of entertainment. Rather, we’re jumping into more deck-related sports.

Length: 36″

Width: 8.25″

Deck Shape: Kicktail, slight kicknose

Deck Material: 7-ply hardwood & bamboo

Trucks: 6″ black aluminum, reverse kingpin

Wheels: 65mm 80A PU

Bearings: ABEC 7

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

Riser: 4mm

Of the other Quest completes we’ve seen, none of them mentioned a riser. Well, this bad boy’s outfitted with a 4mm pair.

Measuring in at 36″-long and 8.25″-wide, it provides a solid, sturdy base, especially with the 7-ply hardwood and bamboo construction.

Shape-wise, it has a kicktail and slight kicknose, enabling you to turn more sharply, and perform tricks if you’re daring.

Underneath, you’ll find the 6″, reverse kingpin aluminum trucks in black.

From there, you’ll see the wheels: A set of 64mm 80A polyurethanes. Inside the wheels, are ABEC 7s.

No need to worry about applying grip tape, as it arrives pre-taped.

Of all of the Quest longboard models, this one stands out via 4mm, hollow risers.

Risers literally raise the height of your board. They’re pieces of plastic, stuck between the deck and the trucks. What that means for you, is a reduction in wheel-bite.

So, when you’re taking a sharp turn, you won’t eat it because the wheel accidentally touches the board.

With a mixture of bamboo and hardwood maple, the deck maintains a level-of-stiffness, while providing a bit of flexibility, for ultimate control.

Take on most surfaces, with the slightly-harder-than-usual 80A wheels. Measuring 65mm, they’re the perfect size for the board.

While the ABEC 7 bearings aren’t the best of the best, they do a solid job. Replacing them paves the way for an even smoother ride.

Bang for your buck.

Despite its cheap price, it provides one of the best longboarding experiences out there–comparable to decks that are $100+ more.

Its mid-size at 36″ makes it the perfect choice for transportation, or as a means of fun.

In combination, the parts make for an extremely smooth, stable ride, allowing you to cruise, without having to kick too often.

Taking on hills and sharp turns is no issue, especially with the addition of risers. Wheel-bite be gone!

You don’t have to kiss a toad, to find your Prince Longboard.

5. Zero Dark 40 – $80.01

Pros: Cons: Cutout shape prevents wheel bite & thus falls

Drop-through trucks are fantastic – low-to-ground, for stability

Built for bombing hills & cruising

Black deck looks sick untouched, and amazing with stickers Parts may need adjustment out-the-box

I know, I thought the name was pretty clever, too. Not only does it make a pop culture reference, but it adds a fun twist.

Anyway, let’s peep the Zero Dark 40.

Length: 40″

Deck Shape: Cut-out

Deck Material: 7-ply hardwood maple

Trucks: 7″ aluminum trucks, reverse kingpin, drop-through

Wheels: 70mm 80A

Bearings: ABEC 7

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

Looking at the specs, you’ll see some of the more common elements found in Quest skateboards and longboards.

The aluminum trucks are up first. Coming in at 7″, they’re a classic longboard size. With reverse kingpin, drop-through qualities, they’re built for taking on a hill, or just cruising around town.

Next, are the wheels. Like many of the other models we’ve reviewed, these babies measure 70mm, with a durometer of 80A.

As with every other Quest longboard, this bad boy’s decked out with ABEC 7 bearings. They work well, but you can always replace them, for an even smoother ride.

Most completes from this line come pre-taped, and the Zero Dark 40 is no exception.

With a lot of similarities, it’s important to note the differences, as well.

At 40″-long, it’s a more “standard” length longboard, making it ideal for both shorter and taller riders.

Shape-wise, it’s built for bombing. The cutout design provide more wheel-clearance, than any other shape.

While a number of Quest boards have a mixture of materials, this guy’s a straight 7-ply hardwood maple.

This longboard’s freakin’ awesome.

It differs from other Quests, in a number of ways.

First up is its shape. The cutout design is the best choice for downhill longboards. Because there’s no longer material to rub against, it eliminates any wheel-bite issues.

Moreover, its shape also lays way for drop-through trucks. This allows the board to be closer to the ground, which results in more stability, at high-speeds.

The combination of these two create the ideal environment, for ripping a steep grade…without feeling like you’re gonna eat it.

Speaking of the trucks, these 7″ reverse kingpins in aluminum are phenomenal at handling curves. What that means for you, is an incredible turning radius, and an ability to slide through sharp turns with ease.

Without a good set of wheels, though, there’s a good chance you’ll still wipe out. Luckily, the wheels are just as fantastic.

Measuring 70mm with a durometer of 80A, they’re a bit larger and harder than a set of classics. What that means for you, though, is the ability to take on rougher surfaces, while maintaining high-speeds.

To make that really work, though, you need bearings that are awesome. The pre-installed ABEC 7s do the job. While nothing to write home about, they definitely don’t need immediate replacement (unless that’s your prerogative).

In combination, you’re looking at a killer set of longboarding equipment.

You’re looking for a bomber that cruises well.

Because of its blank….um black deck, you can keep that same Batman stealthy feeling, or make it your own by adding some slaps.

So, you’re not pigeon-holed into a single design–you can deck it out however you please.

If you live in an especially hilly area, the Zero Dark 40 is a solid choice. It’s built to take on hills, and maintain cruising speeds, too.

The shape ensures your wipeouts will be few, while providing you with a strong base for tackling turns with confidence.

Stability’s this baby’s middle name, with drop-through trucks, an ultra-balanced deck, and a cutout shape.

In even the toughest of times, a Zero Dark 40 shines through.

6. Bamboo Bomber – $72.65

Pros: Cons: Bright, eye-catching design – different than other Quests

Made with 8-ply maple, for more durable construction

Cutout shape & drop-through trucks make it ideal for bombing hills

Handles curves and speed well Deck may feel too stiff for some

When you hear the term “Bamboo Bomber” your imagination may run wild. Heck, I know my first thought was old-school B52 airplanes.

In any event, it’s not aviation we’re discussing, rather the Bamboo Bomber longboard.

Length: 41″

Deck Shape: Cutout

Deck Material: 8-ply hardwood maple

Trucks: 7″ black reverse kingpin aluminum, drop-through

Wheels: 70mm 80A PU

Bearings: ABEC 7

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

At first glance, the Bamboo Bomber has a lot of the same qualities as the Zero Dark 40.

But, there’s one key difference: The size (and design, but that doesn’t affect the ride). At 41″, it’s still a good size longboard, for a majority of riders.

Let’s peep the parts. Truck-wise, they’re a set of 7″ drop-through reverse kingpins, in a black aluminum. While not a brand name, they hold up well.

Like most Quest completes, this bad boy’s wheels are also 70mm 80As, in polyurethane. There’s no set color, but you’ll receive a bright pair.

ABEC 7 bearings are at it once again. By now it should be clear they’re not top top-notch. But, they’ll do what you want, when you need. Upgrade, if you’re picky.

Where it differs from other models, though, is its deck construction. With an 8-ply hardwood maple, it’s stiffer than some of the others.

Top-to-bottom, there’s little to find wrong with this complete.

Starting off with the deck, we see a number of major advantages over the competition.

First off, is the deck’s material. Made with an 8-ply hardwood maple, it’s a sturdier construction, with a stiffer feel underfoot. That means it won’t feel unsafe at high-speeds.

As for the shape, though, that’s where the magic really happens. A cutout design drastically reduces wheel bite, ultimately making turns and bombing a cinch.

In that same vein, are the drop-through trucks. This design ensures a lower-center-of-gravity. The trucks themselves are reverse kingpins, which assist in handling curves, with ease.

Without solid wheels, however, good trucks are moot. Luckily, Quest always includes high-quality longboard wheels. Specifically, they’re 70mm 80A. So, you can tackle rough surfaces at high-speeds, without worry.

Inside the wheels, you’ll find pairs of ABEC 7 bearings. While not top-of-the-line, they get the job done. You could replace them, but it’s not necessary.

While it doesn’t affect the performance, a longboard’s design is still important. This baby exudes a very tropical, bright feel, but still maintains that well-loved minimalist graphic.

You’re looking for a step-up.

Since so many Quest skateboards and longboards have many of the same qualities, it’s difficult to pinpoint why one’s better than another.

That’s not true of the Bamboo Bomber.

This bad boy has a number of upgrades, like 8-ply maple, and a brighter set of artwork, that other Quests just don’t have.

Tackling hills at high-speeds is a breeze, thanks to the extra bit-of-length, the drop-through trucks, and cutout shape.

In other words, you can go all-to-the-wall, without eating sh*t when you wipe out.

7. Super Cruiser – $64.27

Pros: Cons: Deck’s made with bamboo & hard maple – can hold heavy riders

ABEC 7 bearings work well right away – switch out, if you please

Fantastic price for quality you receive

Wheels are 70mm 80A – slightly larger & harder, for faster speeds Deck may be too stiff for some

May be too long for some riders

When you’re looking at longboards, length makes a huge difference in the way it rides.

The longer it is, the more stable and slow it maneuvers. The shorter it is, the less-stable and quicker it maneuvers. Think about a longboard vs a skateboard, for an immediate visual.

This Super Cruiser falls into the long-end-of-the-spectrum.

Oh, and, it’s also included in my longboard buying guide.

Length: 44″

Width: 9.25″

Deck Shape: Surfboard

Deck Material: 7-ply super flex bamboo & hardwood maple

Trucks: 7″ aluminum trucks

Wheels: 70mm 80A PU

Bearings: ABEC 7

Grip Tape: Pre-taped

While you can already see the parts, let’s do a quick rundown of everything.

Clocking in at 44″-long and 9.25″-wide, it’s definitely a bigger longboard. Width-wise it falls right into a typical range, for longboards. In addition to the length, the width also improves the deck’s steadiness, too.

Speaking of the deck, it’s made with two longboarding favorites: Bamboo and hardwood maple. Both are always sustainably sourced, so you’re not compromising any morals.

It has a very typical surfboard shape, reminiscent of those times you’re hitting a barrel, out on the water.

Flipping it over, you’ll see a standard set of 7″ trucks. While not the fanciest, they get the job done well.

Wheel-wise, you’re looking at some 70mm 80A PUs. A bit larger than an average-longboard-wheel, and slightly-harder, giving you a unique riding experience.

Inside the wheels, you’ll find the bearings. At ABEC 7s, they’re decent right out-the-box. But, if you really want to improve this bad boy, slap on some Reds.

Don’t worry about messing around with grip tape. All Super Cruisers come pre-taped, for your skating convenience.

As a general rule of thumb, you can get an idea of how a longboard rides after you’ve peeped the specs.

But, you don’t how how well it rides, until you really dive into it.

The length and width are one of the first things that stood out. That extra-length, though, provides a very stable ride, allowing you far more movement than a shorter-deck.

It’s not the longest longboard out there, but it’s certainly bigger-than-an-average one.

The deck itself is solid, thanks to a 7-ply super flex bamboo and hardwood maple mixture. While there’s no stated weight capacity, riders around 300-pounds have reported using the deck, with no issue.

A set of 7″ trucks grace the bottom of the board. Quest opts to save money by purchasing non-branded trucks that perform very well. They’re not a luxury part, but they get it done.

Wheels come in at a 70mm 80A durometer. At 70mm, they’re on the bigger-end-of-the scale, without being obscenely large.

Most wheels are 78A, but these are 80A. That small difference-in-hardness, paves the way for tackling hills at higher-speeds.

But, without solid bearings, that speed could spell disaster. Luckily, the Super Cruiser’s decked out with ABEC 7s. While not the greatest on the planet, they get the job done. (Upgrade, if you’re still skeptical).

One last thing: Grip tape. Quest takes care of that part, so you’ll receive a deck that’s been pre-taped, to save you time.

Together, these parts work to create an exceedingly fun, stable riding experience…at a price you won’t roll your eyes at.

You want a longboard that’ll tackle hills with ease, without crying over cost.

At 44″, it’s the longest Quest longboard on here. In turn, you’ll have a stable, smooth ride, that’ll build your confidence at higher-speeds.

All of the parts work well right out-the-box, so you don’t have to upgrade anything.

On the flip side, replacing various parts changes the way this board rides. In the end, though, the choice is yours.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another 44″ longboard, at such a great price.

Also available in: Green, multi-color & purple

