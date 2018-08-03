Brittany Wagner, Last Chance U: Where Is She Now in 2018?

Brittany Wagner won over fans as the EMCC academic adviser featured on the first two seasons of Last Chance U. Not only did Netflix head to a different school for this season, Wagner also left Scooba after Season 2. According to Al.com, Wagner moved to Birmingham in 2017, and took a job with the restaurant chain Newk’s as a catering sales and marketing director. Wagner announced the move in a statement on Twitter.

This has been a very tough decision to make, but I have decided to leave East Mississippi Community College and my home here in Mississippi to pursue another career opportunity. For 8 years I have been where I felt I needed to be. But the time has come for a life change. I will forever be better for having worked with the student-athletes of EMCC. I am beyond grateful for that opportunity. I consistently ask athletes to let go of the fears in life and go for it- and now I am reminding myself to do the same. It is Kennedy and my time to soar. We are so excited for our new adventures. And yes, we have our Pencils!

While Wagner made the move, it did not take her long to move back into a new role with student-athletes.

Brittany Wagner Started Her Own Consulting Company

Netflix caught up with Wagner on the last episode of Season 3 to show what her life is like today. Wagner and her daughter, Kennedy, are still in Birmingham, but Wagner is now focused on her own company. Wagner started her own consulting company called 10 Thousand Pencils where she works with both students and schools to provide programs that help their students succeed. Here’s how her site describes some of what she focuses on in this new role.

10KP works directly with your school/program over a 5 or 10 month period. Brittany Wagner engages with selected at-risk student-athletes; acting as a student-athlete manager for this select group. She manages various aspects of these student-athletes lives including academic success and life skills – working to change their mindset regarding academics, improve their chances of maintaining academic eligibility and increase their willingness to accept personal responsibility and make successful decisions. (For universities considering this option, compliance departments will need to be consulted).

Additionally, A mortgage adviser recognized Wagner’s voice over the phone, and the two began dating. Wagner is leaning on her experience at EMCC to help students all over the country, and admitted on the final episode of Last Chance U that she felt it was time to move on. She spoke of going back to EMCC for a football game, but told the show the school had a different feel than it did when she worked there. Wagner noted she did not plan on returning to any other EMCC events. Wagner also started her own podcast in 2018 called “Sharpen Up.” The show is a mix of taking listener questions, interviews (including former EMCC players) and Wagner discussing a number of topics. Here’s a portion of the iTunes description of “Sharpen Up.”

Renowned academic counselor and “Last Chance U” star Brittany Wagner hosts Sharpen Up, a podcast that inspires, energizes and educates. If you don’t know this southern, single mom yet – then hold on – she’s the wise mentor, helpful advisor, and judgement-free friend we all need…Sharpen Up brings Ms. Wagner’s office to you. Brittany will share what’s on her mind – from current events to college sports to her own personal struggles – even dating! Sometimes funny, sometimes emotional, and always thoughtful, Sharpen Up is for anyone who wants to get motivated and inspired with a few laughs along the way. Just make sure you have a pencil.

Back at EMCC, Wagner’s old office has been turned into a classroom, and the new academic adviser was inspired to seek out the role at EMCC after watching Last Chance U.