Broncos vs Cardinals Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It seems as if the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are heading into transitional seasons; both teams wrap up their preseason schedules against each other on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on NFL Network, which can be watched online via FuboTV. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on where you live:

Game Preview

Not only have there been questions about Paxton Lynch, his ability to start, and if the 2016 first-round draft pick has run his course, but there are now questions about his immediate roster spot being in jeopardy as well.

Lynch has moved to third on the Broncos’ depth chart at quarterback, as 2017 seventh-round draft pick Chad Kelly outbattled Lynch earlier this August. Kelly is now the primary backup to offseason acquisition Case Keenum, and may force Vance Joseph and the rest of the Broncos’ coaching staff to take a look at him this season if the Keenum experiment should fail.

Denver boosted its secondary this week after signing free agent cornerback and veteran Pacman Jones. Joseph coached jones previously when he was the defensive backs coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. It is likely Jones plays in nickel sets as the third cornerback, and gets a cup of coffee returning punts.

The Cardinals are going to need to lean on their defense in order to stay in NFC West contention this season.

Arizona’s defense was the highlight of its preseason thus far, forcing 16 takeaways. Against the Cowboys on Sunday, the team forced eight turnovers. It was the first time a defense has had at least 16 takeaways in a preseason since 2000.

The last time a team had 16 takeaways in an entire preseason, it was the year 2000. [https://t.co/BoNVpXAKoi] pic.twitter.com/gvFmP7vtnd — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 29, 2018

A promising unit still has talent, namely Chandler Jones at defensive end and Patrick Peterson at cornerback. Jones finished last season with 17 sacks, almost 12 more than the next highest total on the team (Olsen Pierre, 5.5).

The Cardinals’ health in those key spots, along with Deone Buchanon and Robert Nkemdiche, will dictate how far the Cardinals will go this season.