Bears vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Chicago Bears will look to continue building rapport as they head into their third preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Game Preview

First-year head coach Matt Nagy will look to see strides from several key players on offense, including offseason free agent signing Allen Robinson, who is aiming to shore up the wide receiver position for the Bears this season.

"Each and every day I've been able to come out here and compete at a high level and not have any setbacks." Keep your eyes peeled for @AllenRobinson Saturday. 😏

📰: https://t.co/cLXJfYuDwz pic.twitter.com/Fp4dJiFpVU — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 17, 2018

Included with Robinson will be the performance of running back Jordan Howard, named to ESPN’s “Perfect 53-Man Roster” this past week. There are rumblings about Howard’s fantasy stock, primarily because of the effectiveness of backup Tarik Cohen in the passing game.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, drafted No. 8 overall out of Georgia, remained the only draft pick unsigned until this week. The Bears and Smith came to an agreement on a four-year contract Monday, worth $18 million in guaranteed money. The reasoning for Smith’s ongoing holdout during training camp was contract wording relating to being suspended for an on-field rules violation. Smith greatly improves a Chicago defense, which needed him desperately.

The Broncos have issues of their own, primarily at the quarterback position.

Case eenum is entrenched as the starter, but 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch is playing his way off the team. After going 6-for-11 with just 24 yards and an interception in a loss against the Minnesota Vikings last week, Lynch dropped to No. 3 on the depth chart. Chad Kelly moved up after going 14/21, compiling 177 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Denver believes they have a “bellcow” type of player at the running back spot in rookie Royce Freeman. Freeman, drafted in the third round (No. 71 overall), is likely to see the bulk of first-team reps after running for 38 yards on four carries with a touchdown vs. Minnesota.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reports Freeman will get the most opportunities to score as well: