Lions vs Bucs Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After losing their first two preseason games, the Detroit Lions look to score a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday at Raymond James Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS (In a few markets, the game will be on a different channel). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CBS (or DVR the game) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes CBS (live in select markets, including New York). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV comes with over 80 channels, including CBS (live in most markets, including New York). You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Game Preview

While other teams are still looking at preseason games as a sort of dress rehearsal, Lions head coach Matt Patricia has said that he’s treating tonight’s contest like a regular season game. Patricia told that he has plans to give more playing time to his starts and says the team has taken a more comprehensive approach to playing the Bucs.

“It’s definitely a different week than what we’ve been in,” he told Detroit Free Press. “It’s a total transformation of mindset, but you really also still want to stay in a good training camp mode, take advantage of the meeting time, and still put the pressure on our team to develop. There’s certain areas that, regardless of who we’re playing this week, that we need to kind of improve on and get better, especially situationally. So we’ll kind of do a mix of both, but really still try to get the team in a regular season mode.”

While the exact game plan that he’s set remains unclear, Patricia has said that he’s watching film on his opponents more frequently. “This will be obviously our first opportunity to play an opponent where the first time we’re going to see them is when that game kicks off, so we’ve got to do a real good job with the film study,” he explained. “Obviously, there’s not a lot of film from the preseason this year. We’re going to do the best we can with whatever we got.”

Jameis Winston was suspended for the first three games of this upcoming season for groping an Uber driver in Scottsdale, Arizona, and its likely the Bucs will continue to start QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in his place. They’ve gone 2-0 during the preseason thus far, and its no secret that they’ll try to keep the momentum going into the regular season.