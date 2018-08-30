Packers vs Chiefs Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs to conclude the preseason on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Kansas City, St. Louis, Topeka and Wichita, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in Green Bay or Milwaukee, where the game is on NBC, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV will work for your live streaming needs.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Preview

Rodgers is now a very happy and rich man. After months of squabbling, new general manager Brian Gutekunst and Rodgers were able to bang out a new contract extension for the former two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

BREAKING 🚨 The #Packers and 2-Time MVP QB @AaronRodgers12 have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $33.5 million in new money…plus incentives per year…He gets over $100 million in guarantees. — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 29, 2018

Rodgers’ salary cap hit of $33.5 million per season tops the $30 million per season given to Matt Ryan by the Atlanta Falcons. In addition, Rodgers gets a whopping $100 million in guaranteed money.

The Packers need Rodgers to remain healthy this season, as the collar bone injury that sidelined him last season legitimately cost them a chance at a playoff spot.

Green Bay’s skill group needs to help Rodgers this season.

Head coach Mike McCarthy says second-year running back Jamaal Williams is “poised to have a big year.” If Williams, Tye Montgomery, Davante Adams and newly acquired tight end Jimmy Graham mesh, the offense shouldn’t miss a beat.

This is all despite continuing Randall Cobb trade rumors. The saying “where there is smoke, there is fire” rings true here. Several NFL insiders first mentioned Cobb’s trade availability over a week ago. It is certainly possible the Packers want to cut bait with Cobb before he misses an extended period of time again.

The biggest questions for Kansas City are: how fast can Patrick Mahomes progress now that head coach Andy Reid has given him the keys to the offense, and if All-Pro safety Eric Berry can stay healthy after rupturing his Achilles last season.

In the case of Berry, his health is vital to the Chiefs’ defense, who have question marks everywhere and need to survive following the trade of Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams. Berry has been nursing a heel injury this preseason, but nothing major.