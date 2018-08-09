Texans vs Chiefs Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

A pair of talented second-year quarterbacks will be on display Thursday night (for at least a couple of plays), as the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans open up 2018 preseason play with a matchup at Arrowhead.

Preview

Quickly establishing himself as a legitimate superstar in his rookie season last year, Deshaun Watson tore his ACL during practice after just seven games (six starts). He was putting up some historically good numbers for a rookie QB, and while no injury is one you want to see, that one, timed with Watson’s ascent, was particularly devastating.

But Thursday night could signal his return. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said that the second-year QB is “more likely” to play than not, saying that the team will make a decision prior to the game.

“Honestly, to me, if it happens, it happens,” said Watson. “It’s not a big deal. I’m just trusting the process that [O’Brien] and the organization have for me, and I know it’s a good plan. So, I’m just kind of going with the flow and seeing what the game plan is for Thursday.”

Even if he only plays for a series or two, it will be good to see Watson back out on the field in a real good–and even better if resembles the player he was beginning to look like last year.

On the other side of the field, the Chiefs also have someone very compelling to watch at the quarterback position.

Pat Mahomes, who was drafted 10th overall in 2017 (two picks ahead of Watson) but spent the majority of the season backing up Alex Smith, is set to take the reins this year with Smith traded to Washington. He had some trouble early in camp, throwing seven interceptions in the first six practices, but head coach Andy Reid is more concerned about the process rather than the result.

“I know people wrote about the interceptions at the beginning of camp. I don’t care about that stuff. I want him to test the offense,” said Reid. “If you don’t have the intestinal fortitude to go test it, you’re going to be one of those quarterbacks that checks it down all the time and that’s not what it’s all about.”

Mahomes can be a bit erratic, but with one of the strongest arms in the league, he’s certainly going to be an entertaining player to watch.

It’s too bad we’ll only see Watson and Mahomes for a few plays Thursday night. If this was a regular season game, those two have the potential to put on a show. Still, tonight’s contest will provide a good glimpse at two of the most intriguing young QB’s in the league, as well as all the other stuff a preseason game provides, such as position battles and unknown players fighting to make a name for themselves.

For the preseason NFL betting crowd out there, the Chiefs are favored by 2.5.