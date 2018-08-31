Colorado vs Colorado State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Colorado will open their 2018 season against Colorado State on Friday at Sports Authority Field in Denver.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CBS Sports Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS Sports Digital Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the CBS Sports website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS Sports app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV or Hulu credentials to sign in and watch on the CBS Sports digital platforms.

Preview

Colorado had a breakout 10-win season in 2016, but fell back to .500 last season, so there’s definite room for improvement. There’s lots of promise riding on quarterbacks Steven Montez and K.J. Carta-Samuels. The latter set a single-game school record with 537 yards, and added five touchdowns to their losing effort.

While CSU lost 43-34 to Hawaii last Saturday, Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre is expecting them to bring their A-game tonight. “When you dissect the film against Hawaii, they drastically got better as it went along,” he said. “In the second half, CSU played really, really, really well. They are dynamic on offense. They have guys that can run everywhere and the quarterback can throw the deep ball really, really well.”

“That run and shoot is hard to prepare for in a couple of days,” he continued. “I know they’ll play a ton better on defense (against CU) than they did. I was really impressed with their fight and their spirit in the second half, coming back.”

CSU will no doubt be looking to redeem themselves after last week, and much of that will hinge on the leadership of head coach Mike Bobo, who was sidelined in the hospital with peripheral neuropathy after experiencing numbness in his feet. Bobo could potentially return to the sidelines tonight. “My wife says I’m moving a little bit faster, but not fast enough to get on that sideline,” he revealed. “I do not know the answer to that yet. Anything is open.”

it’s evident this team still has plenty of rebuilding to do. If they lose to Colorado, it will be the first time they’ve gone 0-2 since 2013. To add stress to the situation, CSU will face SEC opponents Arkansas and Florida in the following weeks. This puts them in the hot seat in terms of needing a win.