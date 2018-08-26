Cardinals vs Cowboys Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Arizona Cardinals travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on Sunday night to conclude Week 3 of NFL Preseason action.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC (or DVR the game) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV comes with over 80 channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

All indications this preseason thus far have pointed to a heavy transition year for the Cardinals.

With Sam Bradford at quarterback acting as a stopgap for when 2018 first-round draft pick Josh Rosen is ready, it sincerely feels as if anything is on the table for Arizona this season. The ceiling, thanks to strong leadership and versatile athletes on both sides of the ball, remains 10 wins and a possible division title or wild card berth, but for the first time in a while it seems like a bottom-of-the-barrel season is likely too.

Where the offense stands over the first few weeks will go a long way into unlocking where Arizona is truly headed this season. Second-round pick Christian Kirk has made tremendous strides in training camp and because of his strong performance against the Saints, is in line to start opposite future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald as the No. 2 wide receiver in Week 1.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said rookie WR Christian Kirk has played himself "somewhat" in the mix for the No. 2 WR spot. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 22, 2018

The Cardinals will be without notable defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, who injured his foot Week 2 of the preseason against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys got disappointing news this week, as perennial All-Pro center Travis Frederick was diagnosed with Guillan-Barre Syndrome, an auto-immune disease, which is likely to cost him multiple games this season at some point while treating it.

Statement from Cowboys Travis Frederick. “I have been diagnosed with having Guillain Barre Syndrome which is an auto immune disease.” pic.twitter.com/74wsXWfGU5 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 22, 2018

Dallas is also likely to play the Cardinals without Dak Prescott. Owner Jerry Jones told a local Dallas radio station Saturday the organization was going to be play it “conservative” until the start of the regular season to put their starting quarterback in less trouble.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: "There's a good chance" that Dak Prescott won't play in any more preseason games this season. "I think we'll be pretty conservative here." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 24, 2018

2018 first-round draft pick Michael Gallup has made an exceptional presence with Prescott during training camp. The Prescott-Gallup rapport is going to be the key to Dallas’ season. A quick arrival means the Cowboys ball-control offense will have help, and be effective once again with a slightly new-look defense.